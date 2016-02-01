A luxurious home that lights up the landscape

Residence Casa Piracicaba by architects Arquiteto Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris from Brazil is a grand realisation of dreams of those who aspire exceptionality and luxury without comprise. The design, with its tall front pillars and glass façade is the modern version of a traditional casa but, all in white and shades of light gray. Architects Arquiteto Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris from Brazil have outdone themselves in this exquisite project. Let us take a tour of this residence to learn more about the architects and their exquisite creation.
This two storey casa in white sits elegantly against the skyline with its tall façade in glass, a huge parking space topped by a wide open balcony leading to the bedrooms within. Tall rising pillars flank a wide and tall door at the front, with an overhang above, protecting and providing shade for the glass front running from top to bottom. The front landscape is harmonised with low and sparse yet uniquely styled greenery to complement and highlight the magnificent structure fit for those who want awesome style in abundance as can be found when you step inside.
Use of metal for the staircase railing allows the creation of a pleasing space in the interior that offsets the straight lines of the wall and glass windows shielded by white curtains. A golden chandelier lights up the whole space, reflected in the smoothly polished natural colored vitreous tiles, motif that flows into the other living spaces.
Pastels, tans and beiges are predominant in the floor, walls, furnishing and tiles. A plush carpet graces the seating area marked by sumptuous beige sofas. Clean, straight lines but in a visually pleasing geometric composition that pleases the senses! But there is still a variety of materials as one will see in the kitchen next.
The ceiling inside the Casa Piracicaba kitchen is tall with a central island where one can cook,with considerable comfort. The working area with neat wood paneled shelves underneath extends along one length of the kitchen with glass windows that let in plenty of natural light. The floor is tan mirror vitreous, a perfect complement to the warm wood shade of the tables, the counters and the solid block table in finely polished earthy wood. The overall effect is one of warmth and comfortness, indicating a place where you feel totally at home. The same motif extends to the bathroom as well.
This is a bathroom fit for modern princess! A glass partitioned shower cubicle separates the wash area and the sumptuously inviting tub in white. Sides are in polished brown wood grain as is the flooring, giving a feeling of nature. Even Cleopatra would envy this bathroom with its curved whirlpool and reclining chairs open to the sky.
The front of the home is just a hint of luxury it hides behind. The best feature of this house lies in the open sky courtyard at the back, protected by high compound walls and a connecting pillared corridor from the main building to a small outhouse. In between the space is marked by curved tiled flooring bordered with green surrounding and a curved azure pool in which you can recline and soak in the sun. It is large enough to throw a party or just enjoy a delightful time all by yourself or with your family.
How about taking a tour of yet another enchanting yet simplistic home by Livia Martins from Brazil? Have a look at this stunning home here- A modern home with a touch of simplicity