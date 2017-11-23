Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Creative solutions for partition areas

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
CASA TRES, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Eclectic style kitchen
Open concept houses are gaining popularity day by day. That is why it is becoming tricky to specify different areas of the house in such layouts. One of the best alternatives that you can use for marking different regions is by creating a partition. They are ideal because they can be redesigned anytime without damaging the permanent structure. In this ideabook, we have put together 15 creative solutions to partition various areas of the house.

1. Line screens

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Building a similar looking vertical line screen gives you enough privacy between both the areas.

2. Glass partition

CASA TRES, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Eclectic style kitchen
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

If you do not want to compromise on the view then using a glass partition is also highly recommended. It is way lighter than any other material.

3. Interior brick arch

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style kitchen Bricks Beige
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

In case you're looking for a more rustic look within your house then creating a brick arch is worth a shot.

4. Stone wall

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

One of the most loved partition ideas of all times is a stone wall. There are various types of stones that you can use to create a similar looking structure.

5. Fiber panel screen

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Building a wooden partition can be more expensive than usual. That is why the best alternative is using fiber panels for creating screens.

6. Column and half walls

Casa GM, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern living room
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

Half walls and natural stone columns can not only partition your area but also add a grand touch to your home.


7. Square columns

Club de Golf Santa Anita, Arki3d Arki3d Modern living room
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Similar to line screens you can also use square columns to build a custom partition for your interior. The thickness of the structure can depend on the space available.

8. Double-leaf doors

Casa del Arbol, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern living room
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

One of the most traditional options for partitioning different areas is using a double leaf door. You can find them in different colours and designs.

9. Fireplace

Sala y Comedor, IDEA Studio Arquitectura IDEA Studio Arquitectura Modern living room
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura
IDEA Studio Arquitectura

While creating a partition, you can also incorporate a fireplace within the structure. It also adds a beautiful ambiance to the room.

10. Bookshelves

Интерьер в белом, NDubchenko NDubchenko Scandinavian style living room
NDubchenko

NDubchenko
NDubchenko
NDubchenko

Open bookshelves or cabinets can also be used as partitions. They prove to be one of the most multifunctional options available.

11. Wooden wall

Casa PG, BCA Taller de Diseño BCA Taller de Diseño Modern living room
BCA Taller de Diseño

BCA Taller de Diseño
BCA Taller de Diseño
BCA Taller de Diseño

In case you like the look and feel of natural wood then creating a wall using this material is advisable.

12. Curtains

D'Terrace 805 Unit , DECO Designers DECO Designers Minimalist living room White
DECO Designers

DECO Designers
DECO Designers
DECO Designers

If you do not want to spend a lot on creating partitions, then simple curtains can also be used for making different areas.

13. Headboard wall

Departamento GC, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern style bedroom
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

For bedrooms, you can create a headboard which is long enough to separate two areas.

14. Low rise wall

Pent-house LAHIA, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern style bedroom
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

A similar looking low-rise wall can also be used as a headboard and support for your office table.

15. Wooden screens

VIA CORDILLERA (DESARROLLOS DELTA), Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

Instead of a completely wooden structure, you can also create a designer look by incorporating different shapes on the screen.

