15 Creative solutions for partition areas

Open concept houses are gaining popularity day by day. That is why it is becoming tricky to specify different areas of the house in such layouts. One of the best alternatives that you can use for marking different regions is by creating a partition. They are ideal because they can be redesigned anytime without damaging the permanent structure. In this ideabook, we have put together 15 creative solutions to partition various areas of the house.
Building a similar looking vertical line screen gives you enough privacy between both the areas.
If you do not want to compromise on the view then using a glass partition is also highly recommended. It is way lighter than any other material.
In case you're looking for a more rustic look within your house then creating a brick arch is worth a shot.
One of the most loved partition ideas of all times is a stone wall. There are various types of stones that you can use to create a similar looking structure.
Building a wooden partition can be more expensive than usual. That is why the best alternative is using fiber panels for creating screens.
Half walls and natural stone columns can not only partition your area but also add a grand touch to your home.
Similar to line screens you can also use square columns to build a custom partition for your interior. The thickness of the structure can depend on the space available.
One of the most traditional options for partitioning different areas is using a double leaf door. You can find them in different colours and designs.
While creating a partition, you can also incorporate a fireplace within the structure. It also adds a beautiful ambiance to the room.
Open bookshelves or cabinets can also be used as partitions. They prove to be one of the most multifunctional options available.
In case you like the look and feel of natural wood then creating a wall using this material is advisable.
If you do not want to spend a lot on creating partitions, then simple curtains can also be used for making different areas.
For bedrooms, you can create a headboard which is long enough to separate two areas.
A similar looking low-rise wall can also be used as a headboard and support for your office table.
Instead of a completely wooden structure, you can also create a designer look by incorporating different shapes on the screen.