11 stylish kitchens to replicate

Natasha Kurien
homify Modern kitchen Wood effect
The kitchen is the heart of any home, cooking up treats when the pangs of hunger strike. Bear essentials in the most essential part of the home simply won't suffice anymore. For that exact same reason, this ideabook proudly presents itself to you, with the hope that you'll take some of these ideas home and incorporate them in your kitchen.

1. Striped tiles to replace plain ones are a great idea to create a fuller space. Pay attention to pick out colors that gel in well with the theme of your kitchen.

Ay Mutfak Tasarım LTD.Şti
Ay Mutfak Tasarım LTD.Şti

2. An all wooden ensemble for a sophisticated kitchen. Watch out for the contrasting hues in this modern kitchen.

İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

3. L shaped kitchens with varnished cream and brown tones are the real ice breaker in this kitchen

Ay Mutfak Tasarım LTD.Şti
Ay Mutfak Tasarım LTD.Şti

4. A classic single walled kitchen made amazing with the presence of checked tiles

SAYTAS SABUNCUOGLU YAPI VE TIC.LTD.STI.
SAYTAS SABUNCUOGLU YAPI VE TIC.LTD.STI.

Amazing kitchen ideas await your presence, so hurry up!

5. Ceramic finishes in contrasting tones of grey and white are perfect for that added boost of sophistication

homify
homify

6. Let your furniture be a reflection of the light that shines in your kitchen by picking out identical colors

rwiçmimari
rwiçmimari

7. U shaped kitchens are a great way to wrap things up in the kitchen must faster!

Lens İnşaat Elektrik Elektronik San.Tic.Ltd.Şti.
Lens İnşaat Elektrik Elektronik San.Tic.Ltd.Şti.

8. How does a rustic industrial replica kitchen sound!

Monarch Mutfak
Monarch Mutfak

Rustic ideas for your kitchen are right what you need to explore right now!

9. Wooden kitchens bring a certain warmth to the surrounding areas. So spread the cheer with a dining table to match the decor.

REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON
REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON

10. A classic L shaped kitchen tucked away saves you space and also does all the talking for that one little corner!

Mandalin Dizayn
Mandalin Dizayn

11. Try out bold, striking colors like this deep plum shade!

homify
homify

Budget friendly ideas for your kitchen are bound to make you smile, don't you think?

We hope this tour has spoiled you for choice, until next time fellow netizens!

Tell us which ones you liked best!


