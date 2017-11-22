Before and after: 7 examples of balconies transformed

Although many homes tend to neglect their balconies, balconies are actually one of the most precious spaces in a home. For some homes, it could be the only outdoor space with a possibility for a small garden. When we need the open air after being stuck in between concrete walls, the first place we run to is the balcony.

Whether small or large, each balcony can be transformed into a little oasis of tranquility if desired. How can you do this? The answer to this question lies in the photos we have handpicked for you today.