An extravagant home full of surprise

Arquiteto Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris, architects from Brazil have given free reign to their imagination in designing this magnificent house Casa Limeira. With its free flowing lines and choice of lighter shades in the exteriors and interiors, this cool, hip design stands out against the skyline, indicating sophisticated elegance in its outer structure and interiors. Reminiscent of a Spanish villa, but with modern overtones, Casa Leimira is for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Let's step inside and take a closer picture of this wonderful abode.
Magnificently contemporary is the word that springs to mind when one views the flowing lines of the exterior of Casa Leimera. The curved lines lean towards adhering with Nature’s principle that abhors straight lines. A wide open balcony above a large space for parking or for relaxation, a main glass fronted living room and open landscaped spaces form a harmonized composition in a structure that is solid yet symmetric in composition. The whole view is mesmerising and soothing to the eyes.
Light, spacious and airy is the first impression this dining room delivers. Look closely and the overall lighter shades are set off against an orange colored wall with a bold metallic global motif flanked by palms in a pot on either side providing a point of interest to the eyes. Dine in cosy comfort around the large table with ample space on all sides, so you push your chair back and relax. The effect is marvelously modern and utterly luxurious, a theme that flows to the kitchen as well.
Sprawling interior that brings the grandeur of a Spanish Casa alive, highlights this living space mostly in white, interspersed with starkly contrasting ottoman and table in white softened by tan and fawn sofas. Full length glass frontage further heightens the sense of spaciousness, creating a boundary yet effortlessly bringing the outdoors inside in a lovely view. The curved staircase breaks up the straight lines and adds just the right touch of interest to the hall.
The orange backdrop with spot lighting and an abstract design in metal symbolising the world sets the stage for a perfect musical soirée in private. One can enjoy while reclining in the individual beautifully curved and patterned fully cushioned chairs even as one admires the view outside through the glass doors. The atmosphere takes you back to the olden times but, with a touch of modernity reflected elsewhere, such as the dining room.
Simplicity is magnificence as displayed by the clean, spare lines, a glass topped table and cushioned chairs in this delightful kitchen ensemble. The otherwise monochromatic rendition is broken up by the use of a large ceiling hung lamp in red. This is where you cook, chat, dine and enjoy good life. In an age where space is at a premium, the kitchen of this home is sumptuously large yet cozy enough.
