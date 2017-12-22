Modern living rooms: 12 fabulous ideas for the wall behind the sofa

Modern interior design trends for living room walls range from real stone and wood cladding to wall cladding made of sheet metal and MDF. All of them are suitable for dry rooms such as the living room and especially for the wall behind the sofa. With so many options available for walls, it would be a pity to fail to highlight the social areas of the home such as the living room, or more specifically, the wall behind the sofa.

In this book of ideas, we provide some ideas and inspiration together with pictures from our interior designers and architects at homify so that you can picture it in your living room and see what will suit your home the best.