A beautiful bungalow full of colours

Nothing brightens up a home like natural sunlight! Today we look at a house in a sunny countryside that not only makes maximum use of natural light, but also incorporates a lot of natural materials for that rustic effect. Thus wood, stone and the colour yellow are seen as the dominant design elements in this spacious, two storeyed house. It has a dreamy quality about it that makes it the perfect place to relax in and feel at ease. Let us take a peek at what sets this house apart.