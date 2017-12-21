An exquisite and spacious home for a happy family

This gorgeous 400-square meter home has been designed by Monica Guerra Arquitectura. While it has simplicity written all over it, modern elements used right around the façade of the house give it a unique and spectacular look. By using a variety of textures and elements which have been in existence for a while and combined them with several modern looks, the designer has created a cohesive and seamless design. You can seldom find a home that mixes both styles so effectively and beautifully.