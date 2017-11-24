A Juhu residence draped in vibrant hues

Some like to keep it simple and minimalistic. And some like their homes to reflect exactly how vivid their life expectations and world views are with all the bright hues of Nature! Today we are undertaking a tour of such a home in Juhu that is brought to life by Mumbai based Interior Designers and Decorators, My Beautiful Life. Everything is etched in bold in this house – it has an energy that fills anyone who enters!
This would be a fantasy for any clothes-lover! A large walk-in wardrobe with a crystal hat and handbag rack being the centre of attraction. On one side we see the large sliding doors to the wardrobes and on the other side a large mirror is set side by side with a spiritual art panel.
This room is characterised by bold design and pop colours. The stark white of the walls is nicely contrasted by the geometric pattern of the wall panels that sport a black and white design. The bright blue bedspread stands out in this setting and a vintage fan completes the picture.
This elegant bedroom brings to mind the fantasies of the sea with the oyster shaped lamps and the artistic drywall ceiling. Marble stairs lead up to a cozy nook between the bed and the large windows.
Unlike the bold and vibrant designs that dominate the rest of the house, the pooja area is kept stark white with only the bronze deitiesthe copper lamp fittings adding colour. This is a serene corner with the gold-painted lattice work marble panel adding immense grace.
The entrance deck to this unconvetional residence is itself quite eye-catching. The first thing that catches your eye is a wall panel with colour-changing LED lights. The white laminate door in an unsual pattern is set at the end of the sleek corridor.
This view is of the far side of the kitchen where the open counter space gives us a peek into the dining area. We can see that this is a spacious modern kitchen with all the gadgets and storage space one could ask for.
This unique bedroom radiates a sense of calm with its four poster bed where the traditional wooden bed frame is replaced by glass balls in a tapering pattern. The bed is set against an art panel wall that elevates the bedroom to a classy, regal appearance.
Even in the bathroom an artistic splash of colour is seen. The ceramic washbowl, the mirror above it and the tap fittings are in an unusual design. The clever use of mirrors expands the available area and turns the bathroom into a luxurious space.
The decor of the living room is trendy and modern but the vibrant design pattern is reflected here in the drywall ceiling which has multi-colored LED lights that brighten up the room and also impart a touch of fantasy.Need more home and interior ideas to get your creative juices flowing? Join us as we explore another great space!7 Bedroom ideas for married couples