A dream home designed by architects in Mumbai

Nestled in the scenic hills of Lavasa is a bungalow that inspires dreams of a charming lifestyle. This stunning family home is designed by Aesthetics, Interior Designers and Decorators in Mumbai. It marries a rustic aesthetic with the most modern amenities to create a living space that ensures positive energy and a feeling of relaxation. It is a spacious structure and every inch of that space is well utilized to ensure comfort and grandeur.

Majestic facade

The imposing entrance to the bungalow sports an old-world colonial sort of appearance. The light brown of the walls helps the structure to fit in perfectly with the surrounding greenery. Large windows dominate the facade. The pool in the grounds can also be seen here.

​Regal bedroom

This bedroom done up in dark wood has maroon highlights that hugely amps up the sophistication lent by the wooden floor and the accent wall. A maroon divan gives an additional charm to the room.

​Sleek and modern bathroom

And finally we get to see a glamorous classic bathroom with a marble counter top and stylish ceramic wash basin. Large mirrors reflect the opulence of the bathroom with its glass paneled shower cubicle.

​Elegant bedroom

This bedroom has a charming quality lent by the sunshine yellow highlight walls. The floral patterned bedspread and the checks in the drapes give this room a touch of feminine grace. An orange plush chair is seen next to the windows.

Enchanting dining area

From this angle we can see the dining area with its superb glass top dining table with leather chairs. A splendid chandelier is seen. We can also see the entertainment unit in the far end of the living room and on the corridor opposite to dining room are the doors leading to the bedrooms.

Sophisticated living room

Moving to the interior of the house we see a high vaulted ceiling with several brilliant hanging lamps that light up the space and also give it a very refined look. The sofas are plush and modern and four separate coffee tables are placed in a unique arrangement.


​Inviting pool by the hills

The irregularly shaped pool adjacent to the terrace is also a space to soak in the hills and the sun as one enjoys a dip in the cool blue waters. A shower area is seen next to the pool as also some nicely trimmed garden plants that enhance the charm of the area.

​Enchanting terrace

The terrace is designed to allow the family to soak in the splendid sights all around and the cool winds whenever they choose to. It is beautifully landscaped to reflect the surrounding greenery. Lawn chairs and coffee tables are used to provide to create a comfortable space to relax in.

​Sunny and bright room

This modern bedroom is done up in yellow accents that catch the light streaming in from the large windows. The bed has a vintage feel to it. A comfortable reading chair is placed next to the windows.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


