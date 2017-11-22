Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 pictures of wooden doors for the entrance of your home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
RESIDENCIA, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

We Indians love wood for its elegance, versatility, exquisiteness and the warmth it brings with it. The beauty of wood is that it can be used anywhere. Floor, ceiling, wall, furniture, doors, windows… you name it and wood can fit in there gracefully. It is a material par excellence that can be used in the interior as well as exterior doors of the house. It just blends with the design and architectural type of the home. Rustic or modern, simple or decorative, solid or panelled, it suffices to every style.

Let’s have a look at the 15 stylish main doors of the house made of wood. They all have a charismatic charm that will surely inspire you.

CASA R.A, Eustáquio Leite Arquitetura Eustáquio Leite Arquitetura Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Eustáquio Leite Arquitetura

Eustáquio Leite Arquitetura
Eustáquio Leite Arquitetura
Eustáquio Leite Arquitetura

Timeless splendour

Morada de grandes proporções no Rio de Janeiro, Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores Front doors
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores
Studio Claudia Pimenta e Patricia Franco Decoração de Interiores

Wooden doors are timeless and can never be out of fashion. Give it a traditional feel or make it look modern in a new avatar, choice is yours. This solid wooden over-sized elegant entrance door is quite modern and fashionably ahead of its time.

Untouched beauty of the wood

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style windows & doors
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

Keep the wood of the door in its natural texture and colour to make the door look amazingly beautiful.

A peep into the world

Casa Campo / Ateliê - Vale das Videiras, Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Modern windows & doors
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

The shape defines the style of the doors. A modern style is all about simplicity, straight and pure lines in its natural texture and colour. Rustic style involves intricate carving, wrought iron work, attractive curves and the charisma of the bygone era. Whatever is your style, wooden door fits in all. It is a perfect choice for the front door for its elegance and incomparable natural beauty.

Now curious to get more ideas, visit this ideabook for more: 25 Fabulous looking wooden doors for your entrance

Textured grace

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

The charm of beautiful entrance is further enhanced by the wooden doors that have retained its natural texture and colour. It looks stunning. Complement it with fresh and beautiful garden and bask in its glory.

Reminiscence from the past

REHABILITACIÓN DE UNA MASÍA CATALANA DEL S. XVII EN BARCELONA, Estudio Arquitectura Ricardo Pérez Asin Estudio Arquitectura Ricardo Pérez Asin Rustic style windows & doors
Estudio Arquitectura Ricardo Pérez Asin

Estudio Arquitectura Ricardo Pérez Asin
Estudio Arquitectura Ricardo Pérez Asin
Estudio Arquitectura Ricardo Pérez Asin

Wood is quite versatile and can be made into a spectacular looking door just by your creativity and wild imagination. Mark it… there is no limit to imagination.


Merging with the surrounding

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The cozy rustic style is the new modern. It gels well with the open brick wall or loads of greenery around. Since it is wood, it is a part of nature and looks amazing in its natural surroundings. Now it depends on your personal choice whether to make it modern with minimal style or decorate it with intricate carving to make it traditional.

Only wood for entrance

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Why do we choose only wood for the main door? Well… may be because wood is highly decorative, elegant and helps in beautifying the facade of your beautiful home with its simplicity and charm. Since it is very versatile it can blend in any design theme and with any material.

Maintenance of the wooden doors

PUERTAS DE DUELAS, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

It is quite easy and simple to maintain the wooden doors. Just wipe or dust it with dry cloth to clean all the dust and moisture from it. Special wood polishes that are available in the market should be applied periodically to make it shine and protect it from the environmental damages. Use vinegar and oil for deep cleaning. It is an efficient way to remove stains and dust from your entrance door and make it shine.

Friendly nature of wood

homify Windows & doors Doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wood is very friendly and is quite compatible with almost all the building materials. Glass, metal or stone, wood looks good with all. Make the entrance door of your beautiful house blend with the surrounding.

The rustic look

homify Rustic style doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wrought iron handle and rivet of the same metal fix when into the wooden door, it will make the door look rustic and sturdy.

Ideal wood for the entrance doors

RESIDENCIA, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Although there are lots of option available but we need the best among the best for our main doors. These doors should be strong and sturdy, flexible, heat, sound and moisture resistant, and easy to maintain. The ideal wood that suits these briefs are of pine, oak, chestnut and cedar.

Less is more

Casa M, Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Modern windows & doors
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

Use minimum design and decoration and the door will look elegantly modern. The modern style is all about attaining maximum style with minimal effort and integrating the interior from the exterior. The open panel on the door is doing exactly that.

Advantages of wood

Maison avec couloir vitré et mobilier bois, Pierre Bernard Création Pierre Bernard Création Wooden doors Wood Brown
Pierre Bernard Création

Pierre Bernard Création
Pierre Bernard Création
Pierre Bernard Création

Since centuries, wood has been used to make the entrance doors. May be it is because of its abundant advantages. It is heat resistant, sound proof, easily available, can be carved into different shapes and size… But it needs a proper treatment and maintenance as moisture in the environment damages it.

The horizontal lines

Casa Barrancas, Ezequiel Farca Ezequiel Farca Modern windows & doors
Ezequiel Farca

Ezequiel Farca
Ezequiel Farca
Ezequiel Farca

It is the magic of wood that the doors which are made just from long horizontal panels look strong and elegant. Modern doors for ultra modern home!

Before and after: 7 examples of balconies transformed
Which one of these wooden doors inspired you the most? We are waiting to hear from you.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks