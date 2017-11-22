15 pictures of wooden doors for the entrance of your home

We Indians love wood for its elegance, versatility, exquisiteness and the warmth it brings with it. The beauty of wood is that it can be used anywhere. Floor, ceiling, wall, furniture, doors, windows… you name it and wood can fit in there gracefully. It is a material par excellence that can be used in the interior as well as exterior doors of the house. It just blends with the design and architectural type of the home. Rustic or modern, simple or decorative, solid or panelled, it suffices to every style.

Let’s have a look at the 15 stylish main doors of the house made of wood. They all have a charismatic charm that will surely inspire you.