A stunning and modern home in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Classic style bedroom
This home that has been designed by the interior decorators and designers of My Beautiful Life,has managed to create a beautiful, artistic and modern space. Every corner of the room bears the stamp of a designer that has taken the pains to keep a consistent theme throughout the house.

Amazing bedroom

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Classic style bedroom
Site at Vile Parle

A simple bedroom is converted into something stylish thanks to the unique artwork on the walls. While keeping the patterns simple, they have created a comfortable space.

Lavish Dining

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Classic style dining room
Site at Vile Parle

This elaborate dining table is perfect for big parties and gatherings. The lovely chandelier adds an aesthetic and rustic note to the otherwise modern room.

Well-lit Dining

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Classic style dining room
Site at Vile Parle

This small table is perfect for cozy and intimate dinners, lunches or even for a quick bite. The table which seems to be unique because of the lighting adds a more modern look to something as simple as a dining table.

Ethereal Living Room

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Eclectic style living room
Site at Vile Parle

The checkered pattern on the floor creates a dramatic and loud expression of design. It brings together the black and white theme that seems to be running throughout the room. For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook 6 bathroom floor options for Indian homes

Whimsical bedroom

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Classic style bedroom
Site at Vile Parle

This wonderful room is nothing short of pretty and beautiful. The bold choice of colors for the accents combines with the soft colors in the room to create the right magic.

Dramatic Outdoors

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Site at Vile Parle

The same bold pattern extends into the balcony allowing you to soak in the bold and striking designs while lounging looking out into the outdoors.


Eclectic Room

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Site at Vile Parle

This eclectically designed room is reminiscent of a movie set. With the checkered patterns on the floor extending into the roof, this place is unique and breathtaking.

Elaborate Dining

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Classic style dining room
Site at Vile Parle

The unique partition creates a subtle expression of design while breaking up the elongated room into the living and the dining. The smaller table allows for quick meals while a larger dining table can be used for more extensive dinners or lunches.

Grand Entrance

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Front doors
Site at Vile Parle

Everything about this space makes you feel like it is grand and spacious. The combination of colors and the cool lampshade creates a warm and welcoming space.Keep getting inspired with another home tour.

Stunning Living Room

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Classic style living room
Site at Vile Parle

The wall against which the luxurious sofa has been placed is spectacular and seems to take you on a ride to outer space. It draws you in with its colors and patterns. The TV is positioned perfectly for space and the stand gives it a modern twist.

Modern Bedroom

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Classic style bedroom
Site at Vile Parle

A classic modern bedroom where the bed seems almost to be floating is created with wonderful designs. Keeping the patterns and color choice minimal, the room looks formal and elegant, unique and breathtaking, Eclectic bedroom, ethereal living room,

Stylish Bathroom

Site at Vile Parle, Mybeautifulife Mybeautifulife Classic style bathroom
Site at Vile Parle

Simple, Modern and clean lines make this bathroom both functional and classic in design.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


