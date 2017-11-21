A stunning and modern home in Mumbai

This home that has been designed by the interior decorators and designers of My Beautiful Life,has managed to create a beautiful, artistic and modern space. Every corner of the room bears the stamp of a designer that has taken the pains to keep a consistent theme throughout the house.
A simple bedroom is converted into something stylish thanks to the unique artwork on the walls. While keeping the patterns simple, they have created a comfortable space.
This elaborate dining table is perfect for big parties and gatherings. The lovely chandelier adds an aesthetic and rustic note to the otherwise modern room.
This small table is perfect for cozy and intimate dinners, lunches or even for a quick bite. The table which seems to be unique because of the lighting adds a more modern look to something as simple as a dining table.
The checkered pattern on the floor creates a dramatic and loud expression of design. It brings together the black and white theme that seems to be running throughout the room. For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook 6 bathroom floor options for Indian homes
This wonderful room is nothing short of pretty and beautiful. The bold choice of colors for the accents combines with the soft colors in the room to create the right magic.
The same bold pattern extends into the balcony allowing you to soak in the bold and striking designs while lounging looking out into the outdoors.
This eclectically designed room is reminiscent of a movie set. With the checkered patterns on the floor extending into the roof, this place is unique and breathtaking.
The unique partition creates a subtle expression of design while breaking up the elongated room into the living and the dining. The smaller table allows for quick meals while a larger dining table can be used for more extensive dinners or lunches.
Everything about this space makes you feel like it is grand and spacious. The combination of colors and the cool lampshade creates a warm and welcoming space.Keep getting inspired with another home tour.
The wall against which the luxurious sofa has been placed is spectacular and seems to take you on a ride to outer space. It draws you in with its colors and patterns. The TV is positioned perfectly for space and the stand gives it a modern twist.
A classic modern bedroom where the bed seems almost to be floating is created with wonderful designs. Keeping the patterns and color choice minimal, the room looks formal and elegant, unique and breathtaking, Eclectic bedroom, ethereal living room,
Simple, Modern and clean lines make this bathroom both functional and classic in design.