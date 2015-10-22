6 interesting coffee table designs

Coffee tables are essential pieces of furniture that complete living rooms, lounges, patios, verandas, and balconies. Interesting coffee tables can make otherwise dull and boring seating areas come alive. Coffee tables are usually placed in the center of a seating area so that it can be reached by everyone easily, and this central position grabs attention, hence it is not surprising that interior designers spend a lot of time and effort to carefully select coffee tables. After all, if it's going to be the at the center of attention, then it should at least look good right?

Featured here are 6 different styles of coffee tables—hand-painted coffee tables, modern coffee tables, oriental coffee tables, eclectic coffee tables, rubber topped coffee tables, and glass coffee tables. Let's browse through these interesting coffee table designs and see which is the most suitable for our different needs and tastes.