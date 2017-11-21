10 things to do for a sparkling kitchen

Kitchens are no longer spaces in the house, which are confined to just cooking. They have become more than that now and this is particularly applicable for open kitchens, which are connected to the living area and the dining area. Thus, it becomes imperative that the kitchens should be clean and the décor of the kitchen is maintained well.
Kitchen cleaning is done almost every day in all homes. But there might be dirty stains and spots which don’t get cleaned thoroughly daily. These spots not only look ugly but they are quite risky from the health aspect as well. There are many considerations that have to be made while cleaning the kitchen so that it looks perfect and clean.
While cooking, vapours build up in the kitchen. There is oiliness and stickiness as well if a suitable chimney is not installed in the place. These along with the dust tend to get accumulated on various things in the kitchen and the place looks dirty. Kitchen cabinet doors are the most prominent place in which these deposits take place and they have to be cleaned and wiped daily to retain the brilliance and beauty.
Mentioned below are some great tips for keeping the kitchen sparkling clean and tidy:
The kitchen island serves dual purpose in the modern kitchen setup. It acts as a counter for convenient working in the kitchen. Also in many houses, the island is used as a dining table with comfortable chairs placed strategically around the island. It is obvious that the kitchen island needs to be wiped and cleaned well so that there are no stains and spots left on it. It is recommended to use a polisher so that the island top remains sparklingly clean. The kitchen looks beautiful overall with this small cleaning work.
Small shelves in the kitchen are often options instead of kitchen closets. However it has been seen that these areas are ideal for bacterial and dust depositions. Clean the kitchen shelves regularly and thoroughly to keep the kitchen clean overall.
Use of electric cookers and other kinds of electric cooking utensils are high in demands and many people are using the same for ease and convenience. It is recommended to wipe the cooker thoroughly from the outside so that the electric device on which it is placed does not get dirty. Install the cooker with a rag to ensure it is clean. This is done so that the humid areas in the clan will develop bacteria and other microorganisms even when the oven is cold.
You might not know that the faucet in the kitchen is the area from where various kinds of germs can emanate if the area is not cleaned properly. Therefore it is recommended to clean the faucet on regular basis along with the surrounding areas so that your health remains safe from ailments and diseases. Cleaning faucets is nothing difficult and should be done daily preferably.
Kitchen cabinets are the main attractions of modern modular kitchens. However, cabinet doors are the places which accumulate dust, dirt, oil and grime more. It is recommended to wipe the cabinet doors from time to time in the kitchen. This will not only remove the dust and dirt accumulation, but will keep the cabinets look like new for a long time. When cabinet doors are clean and sparkling, the whole kitchen has an elevated appearance.
Kitchen ceramics no doubt make the kitchen look elegant and beautiful. Usually the ceramics are used in the form of tiles on the kitchen back panel as well as in the kitchen flooring. In case these ceramics are not cleaned on regular intervals, there are chances that dirt and grime get accumulated in them and make them look ugly. Not only this, ceramics are breeding grounds for harmful bacteria if they are not cleaned properly. Ensure that you clean the tiles and ceramics with special cleaners and keep the kitchen clean as much as possible.
If the kitchen is the joint dining area of the house, it is obvious that you will have chairs and stools in the place for seating arrangement. Don’t neglect cleaning the chairs and the stools as they tend to get dirty and accumulate dust and dirt. Keeping the chairs clean helps in getting a sparkling kitchen at the highest levels.
The cups and glasses in which we drink tea, coffee or water regularly don’t get washed on regular basis when they hang from hangers. Take down the cups and glasses from the hangers and wash them at regular intervals. This is also a scope for washing the hangers.
Try these things and make the kitchen as sparkling as possible.
While planning your kitchen, ensure that you have the right settings for the counter layout and design. With this setting in place, working in the kitchen is easy along with keeping it arranged properly. Make sure that the kitchen counter is cleaned regularly. Along with thorough cleaning, see that the various items placed on the counter and bench is in place and arranged so that the kitchen has an overall organised look and appearance.