9 tips for a pet friendly home

Since cats and dogs tend to spend about 50% of their time sleeping, 30% of their time lying around, and only 20% of their time being active, a cozy spot to nap is high priority on the need's list.

Just like us, cats and dogs also have their favorite spots for napping, sleeping, and lying around. If you don't create a cozy spot for your pets, then they will choose spots for themselves, and if you're unlucky, it might be your most expensive piece of furniture or a sentimental piece passed down to you from your grandparents. Either way you wouldn't want your furniture to be scratched or to have fur all over. Therefore, we recommend creating a few cozy spots in the house where your pets can indulge in their favorite pastime—sleeping.

The extra large, comfy dog bed pictured here comes in various sizes, styles, and colors. It can easily be placed in any corner of the home. There are also comfy rugs and sleeping bags available for pets that take up less space in the house.