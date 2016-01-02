Make the most of your small garden

A natural looking pond can do wonders for the garden. The water will not only add a calming effect to the whole garden, but will also encourage more biodiversity in the garden. More plants and animals will be attracted to your garden. If you have pets, this natural pond could be a lovely splash pool to cool down your furry friends, or it could make a nice fish pond if you prefer rearing fish.

