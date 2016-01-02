Make the most of your small garden

Having space for a garden is becoming more and more of a luxury for people living in urban areas. So if you're lucky enough to have space for a garden, take your time to choose the right garden design to make the best out of your garden. Firstly, decide how you want to utilize the garden. Do you want to make it an area where you can just lay on a hammock and relax, or do you want to have a proper seating area where it's possible to dine outside, or do you want to create an outdoor space for your children to play? After you have decided how you plan to use the garden, then it's time to decide the layout of the garden, the furniture you'll need, and the garden design or style best suited to your needs. Let's see which garden design will suit you best.
If you prefer to walk on the wild side, a garden with tropical foliage may suit you best. Growing typical tropical plants in your garden gives it a more
jungle feel as tropical plants tend to grow more chaotically and form thick vegetation. If you live in a tropical climate, then it's ideal to choose a tropical garden style as the plants will grow much easier, better and faster in the suitable climate. It will also be easier to maintain the plants in the long-run. This lush tropical garden is designed by Kumar Moorthy & Associates.
Zen gardens are one of the most popular Japanese garden designs as it is very easy to maintain. Usually a zen garden is dry and comprises of no water features, earth, or thick vegetation. The calm water effect of ripples and waves is created by raking the gravel and creating patterns that resemble the flow of water. Vegetation in the garden usually comprises of moss that grows on rocks and boulders. It's always possible to add more to a zen garden like the design featured here. Here, a water element together with a bridge and bushy vegetation has been added.
Bougainvillea is an ideal landscaping plant because it grows easily, doesn't need much water, and can thrive in poor quality soil. It is relatively easy to maintain, but may have to be pruned often as it can grow out of control. The beautiful thing about bougainvillea is that it grows wild and can take over artificial structures with its vibrant and plentiful flowers. Bougainvillea can be used to create natural barriers or frames for the garden. Its thick foliage can also provide shade. Bougainvillea plants will make a gorgeous addition to a Mediterranean garden design or tropical garden design.
Humans have been sitting around fires for centuries. Fire has a magnetism that draws us and seems to pull us together to form circles and tell stories. So how about creating a fireplace in the garden for those cool nights? It could be a great way to unwind in a more natural way and get connected to family and friends. For more garden designs, have a look at modern garden ideas.
A natural looking pond can do wonders for the garden. The water will not only add a calming effect to the whole garden, but will also encourage more biodiversity in the garden. More plants and animals will be attracted to your garden. If you have pets, this natural pond could be a lovely splash pool to cool down your furry friends, or it could make a nice fish pond if you prefer rearing fish.
