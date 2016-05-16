7 Simple tips to have a happier home!

Happiness starts at home, and it's easy to create a happier home with the small things, simple things like lighting, a scented candle, or playing some music. It's all about creating a nourishing, vibrant energy where we can feel at ease and at peace. Let's browse through some of these happy ideas for the home.
Open the windows whenever you can to let fresh air in or draw the curtains and let natural light into the apartment. Fresh air and natural light work wonders to create a happier home by nourishing us with essential elements.
A hammock is a great way to create a space where you can just take a break and relax. It's a bit like a holiday. Creating a happier home is about making space for relaxation and enjoyment.
Indoor plants liven up the house and bring good energy. If you already have indoor plants, water them, and be present and aware of your feelings in those moments, because plants grow on love too.
This transparent pot allows you to see how much water you're actually putting into the pot. There is also a separate compartment to pour water so that you don't have to water over the top and and wait for it to be absorbed. This way, the plants can absorb as much water as they need slowly. Happy plants make a happier home!
It sounds silly, but fluffing up the pillows might just shake out the stale energy and revive a fresh energy. It's a simple ritual actually, to freshen up the house a bit. Cleaning the house would help too, but if you're not up to it, fluff up some pillows instead.
Happiness is a state of mind. For some people it's fluffing up some soft pillows, while for others it's scrubbing the bathroom tiles with a toothbrush!
Light up a scented candle and take long, conscious breaths, filling your nostrils with your favorite fragrance. Smell is very much connected to our emotions, memories, and feelings. Sometimes all it takes is a whiff to create a happier home.
A poorly lit home can be depressing and dull. Make sure you have plenty of lights in the house. Switching on your favorite lamp can create a happier home in a blink of an eye.
This gorgeous laser cut lamp creates tantalizing shadows on the wall and is beautifully accentuated by the abstract decorative mirror. It creates a vibrant energy with its bursts of light.
Playing your favorite music is like magic when it comes to lifting the energy of a place. Music is made out of vibrations and sending vibrations throughout your home can bring good vibes and happiness.
This retro vintage speakers have been restored from the 1950's by Retro Bazaar Ltd.