7 Simple tips to have a happier home!

Indoor plants liven up the house and bring good energy. If you already have indoor plants, water them, and be present and aware of your feelings in those moments, because plants grow on love too.

This transparent pot allows you to see how much water you're actually putting into the pot. There is also a separate compartment to pour water so that you don't have to water over the top and and wait for it to be absorbed. This way, the plants can absorb as much water as they need slowly. Happy plants make a happier home!