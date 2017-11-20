9 Objects to get rid of which seem to attract bad energy for the home

If you love flowers and keep them in pots and vases inside the house, there are certain things which you must keep into consideration. See that the flowers and the plants do not wilt or dry up. Usually people do not notice and dead and dry flowers remain in vases particularly in the sideways. The same thing is applicable for plastic plants and flowers too. Since there is no life in these flowers and plants, they hamper the energy flow in the room and have negative influence on energy balance in home. There are some flowers like carnations which should not be put inside homes. They are regarded to bring in bad luck. However, if you want, you can grow carnations in the garden outside.
There are different opinions regarding these kinds of thorny and prickly plants including cactus. Some people opine that having such plants in the home cab bring in problems between couple. Financial problems might also arise. However, there are many people who love these plants and have a great collection of different kinds of cactuses in their homes. There is no need to throw away the plants. Just ask an expert and change their placements.
Keeping the broom properly is important for positive energy flow in the house. The broom can be kept in the storeroom, laundry area or in any other place in the house. Just ensure that the bristles of the broom should be in downward direction. Keeping the bristles up call for bad luck and can hamper with the loving and cozy ambience of the home.
Many a times you make the mistake of keeping the scissors open. Avoid doing this as it attracts bad luck and misfortune to the home. Carefully close the scissors after you finish working with them. Along with this, if you have photo frames on your desk, see that they are in good condition and there are no cracks and breakages in the frames. In case the frame has broken or is chapped, discard the same and replace with a new one.
It happens in homes that broken glasses, crockery, dishes and similar stuff are stashed away somewhere and then forgotten. You might not know but these broken and chapped items attract melancholy, sadness and negativity in the house significantly. Check that the utensils that you have in your kitchen are in perfectly good condition. There should be no cracks, stains and breaks in the utensils. If something breaks by chance, it is better to dispose off the same. If that is not possible, atleast try to get some repair work done so that the utensil looks whole.
If you thought that the antlers or the tiger skin on the floor enhanced the appeal of your living room, wait for a moment. Parts of dead animals like ivories, skins, shells, snails, horns, antlers or taxidermized and embalmed species in homes are sure to bring in bad luck in houses. It is believed that there are stagnant energies in the space, which are constantly being interrupted by death which looms over the place.
We often stuff old and worn out clothes in our closets thinking that they will come to some use. But the fact is that we no longer use them ever. Rather stuffing them becomes a kind of obstacle which hampers the energy renewal in the home. Refrain from wearing patched and torn clothes as they can bring in bad luck for your love life.
These are beliefs for people who agree to them. For others these are meaningless. You can always try them and see if there are really positive changes in the house with these tips.
There are many times when a person who does not like us much is compelled to give something to us for some reason. It is recommended to keep such objects away from home. Also refrain from keeping things given by a person with whom your relation ended on a bitter note and in a traumatic manner. Ensure that these objects are removed from the house. You can give it to someone else or even donate them.
When it comes to good and bad energies, mirrors always need special mention. It is believed that a mirror should always be in impeccable condition. In case they are in poor condition, stained or broken, they should be taken out of the house immediately. As per Feng Shui, mirrors which are in good condition should be tried and kept clean. Their placement is also important as they should never be put right in front of the foot of the bed.