9 pictures of a gorgeous and classic villa

With a lake view, this grand villa is a family home on the banks of the Garda. This unique, classic and stunning home has been designed by Andrera Bonnie Luxury Interiors. This home is a clever mix of aesthetics and functionality. While it is a contemporary home, every detail has been taken care of to create a home that is both efficient and royal. Every room including the spa in the basement and the small study has been keenly designed to make the home look every bit luxurious that it is.
This view from the outside is a stunning family home with its perfect setting amidst the hills, overlooking a calm lake. Its real beauty shines through during the night thanks to the lovely lighting used all around.
The focal point in the modern living room is obviously the lake which can be enjoyed in a panoramic view. The extensive use of luxurious furnishings, combined with the striking views makes this a perfect living room. The white leather sofa is both grand in its look and offers great comfort as well.
A small corner of the room has been converted into a study in minimalist. The woodwork is extensive and impressive. The study has been finished in white so it stands out starkly against the wood. The sheer curtains add a dreamy and fancy look to the room.
The home looks like a pearl against the night sky. The white walls, the pillars, and the exclusive lighting make this home look like one of its kind.
A perfectly relaxing space, thisbathroom is both luxurious and personal. The use of special LED lights makes this room seem intimate yet expensive.
The unique look of this room has been achieved by using iron and glass for the staircase.The eye moves naturally towards the upper floors and this is due to the synchrony in design. The glass pillar adds a whimsical touch to the room. The TV on the wall allows the room to look well-spaced out.
The special lights above the dining table make the space even more elegant and grand. The big table with eight chairs is fit for a large gathering. The view which extends to this part of the home is amazing.
Using a southern ceiling, this bathroom is unique and unusual. The large open windows bring in the natural lighting while the white fixtures make it look rustic.
This unique space has been designed in the basement. With the use of smart lighting and natural elements, this space oozes comfort and luxury- perfect for a relaxing evening.