9 pictures of a gorgeous and classic villa

With a lake view, this grand villa is a family home on the banks of the Garda. This unique, classic and stunning home has been designed by Andrera Bonnie Luxury Interiors. This home is a clever mix of aesthetics and functionality. While it is a contemporary home, every detail has been taken care of to create a home that is both efficient and royal. Every room including the spa in the basement and the small study has been keenly designed to make the home look every bit luxurious that it is.