10 best pictures of kitchens from Indian homes in 2017

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern kitchen
Once again it’s that time of the year when we refresh, recall and celebrate the best of the year which will soon become a memory. 2017 was a wonderful year! We saw a lot of innovative and great design ideas for kitchen this year. The designs were great not only for its look but in comfort and convenience too. Let’s rewind and have a look at 10 of the best among the best kitchens from Indian homes in 2017. Let’s dive in!

​1. Colonial charm of the bygone era

This is the modern version of the old-world charm. Long cabinets with traditional knob, subway tiles, broken continuity of the wall cabinets, large window, huge glass door and wooden floor; the off white colour used elevates its beauty and authenticate the colonial charm.

​2. A walk to remember

If the kitchen is as beautiful and organized as this, you would always look forward to walk into it even if it is just for a glass of water. Yellow floor, black counter top, breakfast table and high chairs, steel cabinets, light grey wall complemented by grey stone wall; it is simply stunning.

​3. Maximum comfort, minimum space

Take a stroll in Homify and you will be spoilt of ideas and choices. For example, if you have small kitchens make it perfect like this. Cabinets are well planned to fulfill all the requirement of the home owner. Grey is modern and looks good in small spaces. The wall, cabinets and even the dining table are in the shade of grey. Monotone is a smart way to create roominess in a small space and the result is an ultramodern kitchen.

​4. Amazing till the end

This is quite a happening place to be. The blue wall tiles with white motifs on it are a brilliant way to celebrate colour. Every inch of the space available has been sensibly used to make it an organized and comfortable kitchen. Floor, wall and middle cabinets have provided enough storage and counter on both sides have created a comfortable working space in this long kitchen.

​5. Cute little fresh kitchen

A small, compact, cute little space with freshness all over will be a blissful space to cook for the family and friends. Take an idea from here and paint your kitchen to make it beautiful and comfortable. Integrate the space so that you won’t be alone while working in the kitchen. The large windows are bringing in sufficient natural light and greenery into the kitchen.


​6. Sleek and sparkly

Smooth handle-free white floor cabinets, handle-free cabinets piled one over the other on one wall, shine grey stone walls, ceramic floor and natural light filling the space; the beauty of this L-shaped kitchen lies in its shine.

​7. A shape called U

U shape is perfect for a small kitchen. It maximizes the space utilization. This modern kitchen is an intelligent blend of beauty and convenience. Predominantly cream kitchen with a touch of wooden and glass looks exquisite. But what really grabs all the attention is the rough subway tiles and hidden lights highlighting them. It is captivating!

​8. When eyes will forget to blink

A glance at the picture and you can visualize how mesmerizing this kitchen would be in real. This open kitchen has every comfort that one can have in any ordinary kitchen. What is making this special is the selection of popping colour. The twist and turns of the colour in the cabinet looks stunning.

​9. It’s always sunny here

Indians and their love for colours are famous all over the world. We Indians know how to make everything shine with colour. Make your kitchen alive with a generous dose of brightness and let the sun shine right into your kitchen. Clean handle-free cabinets give it a modern touch. White, yellow and frosted glass with stripy tiles; it’s dramatically dazzling.

10. Enchantment of openness

Open kitchen with open brick wall, it is astonishing. This kitchen is very aesthetically done and the comfort is well taken care of. Even the lighting are perfect with three hanging pendant lamps and fixed lights on the ceilings. It’s rustic, it’s charming, and it’s eye-catching.

Modern home is all about integrating space, check this ideabook for some amazing idea: 13 fashionable ideas to integrate kitchen, living and dining room

An elegant two-storey house with loads of style
Which of these kitchen designs is your favourite? Answer in the comments.


