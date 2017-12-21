10 best pictures of kitchens from Indian homes in 2017

Open kitchen with open brick wall, it is astonishing. This kitchen is very aesthetically done and the comfort is well taken care of. Even the lighting are perfect with three hanging pendant lamps and fixed lights on the ceilings. It’s rustic, it’s charming, and it’s eye-catching.

Modern home is all about integrating space, check this ideabook for some amazing idea: 13 fashionable ideas to integrate kitchen, living and dining room