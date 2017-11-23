A classic and elegant home in Pune

In an effort to keep the home looking natural and beautiful, simple clean lines and a lighter palette have been used by the Aesthetica, the designers and interior decorators from Mumbai. Browns, creams, and golds have been used extensively throughout the house to give it a classy and royal touch.
The simple sofa has been brightened with the use of contrasting pillows and cushions. The Buddha on the wall makes the room look calm and peaceful.
The beautiful and serene sitting room is lovely design elements such as a simple sofa, a functional glass center table and plain light brown walls.
The use of a big mirror with a simple and minimalistic storage under the basin makes this bathroom complete and functional.
This simple bedroom decorated in all the shades of brown is not only complete but looks relaxing and luxurious at the same time.
This bedroom looks fit for a queen! Using shades that contrast well with each other, this room looks spacious and royal.
This space has been designed well to include designs that suit the couple. The red feels feminine while the greys look manly and classic. They work very well together to create the right harmony.
While the room looks simple, the choice of furnishings makes it look anything but! The headboard matches perfectly with the fabric wall. The extra lighting makes the room glow with warmth and comfort.
The dining space despite being small seems perfect for a couple or a small family. The grey table along with the unique light fixture lends a modern and unusual look to the place.
Lending a luxurious look, this bathroom is finished in marble. The fixtures and the accessories make it look regal.
While the wardrobe hides in an alcove, the TV is mounted on the wall to free up space around the room. The wooden panel on which itrests gives a luxurious feel to the room.
The cool lights bulbs remind you of old times. But this lamp gives an antique and old-world charm to the room. The tea lights in this unusual holder brighten the space.
This black and white minimalist bedroom is accentuated by the wooden beams and paneling work. The designs and patterns on the walls make the room look tasteful.
With the addition of beautiful palms along the walls, this home comes closer to nature.
The extensive use of tiles and the white fixtures make this modern bathroom look clean and simple.