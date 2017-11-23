Your browser is out-of-date.

A classic and elegant home in Pune

Justwords Justwords
Rishi Villa - Pune
In an effort to keep the home looking natural and beautiful, simple clean lines and a lighter palette have been used by the Aesthetica, the designers and interior decorators from Mumbai. Browns, creams, and golds have been used extensively throughout the house to give it a classy and royal touch.

Bright Living Room

Rishi Villa - Pune
The simple sofa has been brightened with the use of contrasting pillows and cushions. The Buddha on the wall makes the room look calm and peaceful.

Rishi Villa - Pune
The beautiful and serene sitting room is lovely design elements such as a simple sofa, a functional glass center table and plain light brown walls. Stay tuned for even more innovative home ideas.An eclectic three-bedroom home in Bengaluru

Stylish Bathroom

Rishi Villa - Pune
The use of a big mirror with a simple and minimalistic storage under the basin makes this bathroom complete and functional.

Chic Bedroom

Rishi Villa - Pune
This simple bedroom decorated in all the shades of brown is not only complete but looks relaxing and luxurious at the same time.

Unique Bedroom

Rishi Villa - Pune
This bedroom looks fit for a queen! Using shades that contrast well with each other, this room looks spacious and royal.

Charming Bedroom

Rishi Villa - Pune
This space has been designed well to include designs that suit the couple. The red feels feminine while the greys look manly and classic. They work very well together to create the right harmony.


Simplistic Bedroom

Rishi Villa - Pune
While the room looks simple, the choice of furnishings makes it look anything but! The headboard matches perfectly with the fabric wall. The extra lighting makes the room glow with warmth and comfort.

Compact Dining Space

Rishi Villa - Pune
The dining space despite being small seems perfect for a couple or a small family. The grey table along with the unique light fixture lends a modern and unusual look to the place.

Marbled Bathroom

Rishi Villa - Pune
Lending a luxurious look, this bathroom is finished in marble. The fixtures and the accessories make it look regal.

Classic Styled Bedroom

Rishi Villa - Pune
While the wardrobe hides in an alcove, the TV is mounted on the wall to free up space around the room. The wooden panel on which itrests gives a luxurious feel to the room.

Unique choice of fixtures

Rishi Villa - Pune
The cool lights bulbs remind you of old times. But this lamp gives an antique and old-world charm to the room. The tea lights in this unusual holder brighten the space.

Stylish Bedroom

Rishi Villa - Pune
This black and white minimalist bedroom is accentuated by the wooden beams and paneling work. The designs and patterns on the walls make the room look tasteful.

Green Home

Rishi Villa - Pune
With the addition of beautiful palms along the walls, this home comes closer to nature.

Cool Bathroom

Rishi Villa - Pune
The extensive use of tiles and the white fixtures make this modern bathroom look clean and simple.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


