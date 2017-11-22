Your browser is out-of-date.

6 simple bathroom cleaning tips

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
ELK Living 153, ELK Fertighaus GmbH
We all clean our houses daily, but a bathroom is one place which needs particular attention. It is said that bathrooms are more prone to bacterial than any other area of the house. That is why making sure that you clean your bath correctly and regularly is a must. Most of us feel that by just washing the room all the bacterias can be removed. But there are other things which must also be considered while cleaning. For this reason, we have created an ideabook that showcases six simple bathroom cleaning tips that you can use every time.

1. Washing and disinfecting accessories

ELK Living 153, ELK Fertighaus GmbH
Most bathrooms have accessories like floor mats, towels, and even fabric curtains sometimes. This makes it all the more necessary for you to wash these accessories regularly as they can get dirty within no time.However, after every to wash, they should be thoroughly dried before bringing them into the room again. The main reason for this is that bathroom linen or fabric can allow the bacteria to grow many folds as it is continuously introduced to water.

2. Proper ventilation

bathroom POWER 2 BUILD LTD
A bathroom also needs proper ventilation like any other place within the house. That is why it is essential to open the windows throughout the day for letting fresh air flow inside. It will also reduce the musky smell that closed bathrooms usually give.

For more tips check out our ideabooks 

3. Glass and mirrors

homify Modern bathroom
While cleaning decorative glass or ceramic surfaces in your bathroom, you can also use glycerine. It can be dropped onto the surface so that all the water and stains are removed instantly. It will save you from using chemicals in your bathroom and also make your surfaces water resistant.

4. Bathroom essentials

Showroom, Will GmbH
Bathroom essentials like toothbrush, paste, and even your hairbrush should be kept in a cupboard. It will not only make the area look more organized but will also protect them from the attack of bacterias. Remembering this tip is a must as you use most of these items on your body and they can affect your health in the longer run.

5. Let the bathroom dry

Duschvorhangstangen mit Design-Anspruch, PHOS Design GmbH
Once you have thoroughly watched your bathroom make sure that you let it dry completely. You can either do it with a dry mop or by switching on the exhaust fan. If the toilet is wet for a long duration, then there are chances of mold and bacteria developing in certain corners where the water might be logged.

6. Remove lime stains

중랑구 상봉프레미어스엠코 럭셔리한 싱글남 홈스타일링, homelatte
Saltwater or lime stains can be commonly found in your bathroom fixtures. The simplest way to clean them is by using a solution of vinegar and water. By soaking a cloth in this solution, you can make your bathroom fixtures look sparkling clean. Also, vinegar has good antibacterial properties.

