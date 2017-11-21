18 space saving solutions for your home

As most people prefer to live in the city, the homes are getting smaller and smaller. The lack of area has resulted in the invention of some creative space saving solutions which can come in handy always. Today in this ideabook, we are going to talk about 18 such solutions that you can use for your own home. Even if you do not lack space, these tips can add a beautiful decorative touch to your residence.
If you are planning to create a headboard for your bed then try considering this option. It not only makes the space multifunctional but also looks well organized.
You can convert your study or office table into a practical piece of furniture by adding open storage units.
The top surface of this table can be extended outwards which turns it into a multifunctional piece. It can be used as a center table, work desk, and even as a storage unit.
For small rooms, similar looking retractable beds are an ideal solution.
While buying appliances, make sure that you choose the ones, which can be stacked on top of each other.
To make better use of the vertical space, you can build ceiling drawers just like the one seen in this picture.
Built-in shelves can also be used for saving floor space within a small room.
In case you do not have enough space to add a dining table, then try using a sleek kitchen island instead.
You can also incorporate corner drawers within your home to utilise the space well.
It is not necessary that you create cabinets everywhere. Instead, you can also opt for wall mounted open shelves to create additional storage and also for saving space.
Single wall kitchens can also be an ideal choice for small areas. Here the designer has fitted the counters between two walls.
Instead of using permanent structures like walls you can opt for custom partitions to separate two areas of your home.
Multifunctional furniture pieces are also a must for those who are looking to save space. Here the table also has a separate bookshelf, curio cabinet as well as a chest of drawers.
Creating a similar looking cabinet of surprise is also a good idea while you are looking to save space on the floor.
This sleek looking pull-out desk not only looks elegant but can also be used for multiple purposes. It is ideal for creating an office corner.
By just adding a side drawer to your living room table you can convert this furniture into a more useful one.
The steps of your staircase can also be used for creating secret chambers similar to this picture.
