18 space saving solutions for your home

Ritika Tiwari
3 BHK Duplex, ZEAL Arch Designs
As most people prefer to live in the city, the homes are getting smaller and smaller. The lack of area has resulted in the invention of some creative space saving solutions which can come in handy always. Today in this ideabook, we are going to talk about 18 such solutions that you can use for your own home. Even if you do not lack space, these tips can add a beautiful decorative touch to your residence.

Narrow kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Functional header

N.Ö. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık

If you are planning to create a headboard for your bed then try considering this option. It not only makes the space multifunctional but also looks well organized.

Practical table

Escritorio H1, PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD

PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD

You can convert your study or office table into a practical piece of furniture by adding open storage units.

Multifunctional table

Muebles sobre diseño, Weld
Weld

Weld
Weld
Weld

The top surface of this table can be extended outwards which turns it into a multifunctional piece. It can be used as a center table, work desk, and even as a storage unit.

Retractable bed

DEPARTAMENTO 18 M2, MinBai
MinBai

MinBai
MinBai
MinBai

For small rooms, similar looking retractable beds are an ideal solution.

Stacked appliances

30MQ CON SOPPALCO, Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto

Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto
Cristina Meschi Architetto

While buying appliances, make sure that you choose the ones, which can be stacked on top of each other.


Ceiling drawers

Casa m+l, Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto

Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto

To make better use of the vertical space, you can build ceiling drawers just like the one seen in this picture.

Built-in shelves

Suadiye Evi , İdea Mimarlık
İdea Mimarlık

İdea Mimarlık
İdea Mimarlık
İdea Mimarlık

Built-in shelves can also be used for saving floor space within a small room.

Dining table

Residential Apartment , S2A studio
S2A studio

Residential Apartment

S2A studio
S2A studio
S2A studio

In case you do not have enough space to add a dining table, then try using a sleek kitchen island instead.

Optimal corner

3 BHK partement , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

3 BHK partement

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

You can also incorporate corner drawers within your home to utilise the space well.

Open spaces

Ezhilagam, Spacestudiochennai
Spacestudiochennai

Ezhilagam

Spacestudiochennai
Spacestudiochennai
Spacestudiochennai

It is not necessary that you create cabinets everywhere. Instead, you can also opt for wall mounted open shelves to create additional storage and also for saving space.

Fitted kitchen

Modular Kitchen Designs Catalogue homify
homify

Modular Kitchen Designs Catalogue

homify
homify
homify

Single wall kitchens can also be an ideal choice for small areas. Here the designer has fitted the counters between two walls.

Divider panel

TV Panel ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

TV Panel

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

Instead of using permanent structures like walls you can opt for custom partitions to separate two areas of your home.

Multifunction furniture

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Multifunctional furniture pieces are also a must for those who are looking to save space. Here the table also has a separate bookshelf, curio cabinet as well as a chest of drawers.

Cabinet of surprise

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Creating a similar looking cabinet of surprise is also a good idea while you are looking to save space on the floor.

Elegant desk

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

This sleek looking pull-out desk not only looks elegant but can also be used for multiple purposes. It is ideal for creating an office corner.

Living room table

Linea Reciclato, Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles

Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles

By just adding a side drawer to your living room table you can convert this furniture into a more useful one.

Secret step

KAWAII の家 ～若い世代に贈るスマイ～, 高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社
高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社

高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社
高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社
高嶋設計事務所/恵星建設株式会社

The steps of your staircase can also be used for creating secret chambers similar to this picture.

For more tips check out our ideabooks

10 things to do for a sparkling kitchen


