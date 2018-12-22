20 ways to create a garden just about anywhere

Greenery is one of the best ways to bring life and color into your homes. This does not necessarily mean that you need to be amidst vast spaces that allow for a garden. A garden, is incidentally, one of the easiest to squeeze into the tiniest of all spaces! Don't take my word for it, let this tour do all the talking for you. If you want to add a little green to your home- for nature's sake or because you like the idea of your own little garden- you don't need a whole lot of space to do it. Here are some suggestions to add a little plant life to your garden, no matter what size it is.
Cacti can help you turn any small space into your very own garden. With the gamut of shapes and sizes that these guys come in, there's no telling which way your garden could go! The best thing about them is that they require very little maintenance.
The balcony can be turned into a garden if you find that space limits you. With a nice picnic table set up, you can sit back and unwind in the company of your faithful pots and plants. Wooden flooring makes for a more natural look, so be sure to try it out if you're looking for a holistic garden.
Rather than focusing attention to matters on the ground, you could take things up a notch by suspending flower pots from the sides of your walls. This helps to distribute plants if you want to create more floor space.
For smaller spaces, you could choose a board that is decked up with pots and plants as is depicted in the image. Pair this up with a neat little bench and some lamps and the night is yours to revel in! A bed of pebbles should you give you the respite you seek.
Why restrict yourself to balconies and gardens when you can have a terrace that looks like this? With the help of bamboo you can make fences which you can deck with flowers of your choice. Pebbles, wooden boards and the like- there are no restrictions here.
You can create pots of your own by making use of containers for the same. Delimit the area of your choice with these containers so you can separate the varieties within your garden. You can throw in a colorful patterned bench for a better effect.
Let's step back a couple of centuries to witness the marvel that is this garden. With intrinsic elements chosen to represent the many assets in this garden, there is no dearth of creativity. Earthy tones and elements coalesce giving rise to quite the atmosphere, wouldn't you say?
Daises add a splash of color to any area where they are placed, so be sure to deck your garden up with them. This makes your garden and the daisies stand out, so why not?
The corner is often neglected which is why it's time to throw all the life we can find right in! From flowers to shrubs to bushes and heck, trees you can add anything you like in there. A simple garden chair should suffice if relaxation in the outdoors is what you seek.
This garden makes it seem like the lovely flowers are spilling right out of a basket which is a great idea, if you're looking to incorporate creativity in the garden.
For you garden aficionados looking for the next best thing, here it is! Cultivate your own little vegetable garden right in your garden. Sounds like fun doesn't it? Next time you need a quick little fix of greens, you know where your first pit stop should be!
To create a total ambiance of green, paint the wall right behind your garden green. Make sure to add color with lovely flowers and plants so we aren't flushed with an all green residence! Let your imagination go wild and make sure nothing holds you back.
A rustic wall says it all, but to better that you can have creepers growing all over it. There are no rules when it comes to gardens so be sure you get the wildest of the lot on board. You can also opt to have plants line the base of the wall if structure is what you seek.
Go for a more controlled look with a trimmed garden such as this. The lawn is kept in check and so are the plants chosen, pick this if you find that space isn't by your side. To really soak in on this beauty you could have a seating arrangement by the side.
The garage is the last place one looks to for decoration, which is what we at homify would like to rectify. Line the garage door with flowers of your choice to bring life to it. If you're looking to add a pop of color, bright flowers should do the trick.
Simple really is the best way to do it, don't you think? This garden resides along the side of wall with a bed of pebbles as cushion. It makes use of different varieties of plants as opposed to a single type, though you choose either option.
If you have the luxury of a large home with a huge entrance, then you can make use of every inch of space. The best way to welcome people into your home is with a beautiful garden by the sidewalk. Plants, flowers, bushes, shrubs- the more the merrier!
Every now and then our appliances make their way to the great outdoors for lack of space under our roofs. This leaves them out of place in a garden of lush greenery, which, incidentally, can be used to your advantage. Conceal your appliances behind bushes or plants like in this image.
How would you like a lovely view such as this right outside your home? Breathe in the fresh scent of these lovely flowers as you peep out the window for your daily dose of Mother Nature. You can use pebbles and lamps to add a nice touch to the area.
Why let the space in the corners lie around idle? With a tad bit of soil and simple plants you can leave those corners bustling with energy and life. If you like, you can add water fountains or sprinklers to the mix.
A bricked pathway leading up to the garden can be the perfect way to accentuate the overall look of your backyard. This does not need to have a predefined flow or design, let your imagination run wild with this simplistic design.