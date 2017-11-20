A beautiful and cosy home for a modern Indian family

This lounging space can also be called the reading area of the home. The sparse decor looks simple and elegant so that one can feel calm and pleasant. A wooden bookshelf is placed on one end of the room, while stunning art work is displayed on one of the walls. The ceiling has been designed to look different from the rest of the house, and the effect is that of something created by a modern day artist. Artistic and modern contemporary. This room definitely gives us some major design inspiration.