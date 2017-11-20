Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and cosy home for a modern Indian family

Justwords Justwords
H.Y. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Keeping up with the latest designs and trends, people these days want a more modern and stylish houses with contemporary interior furnishing. From the past to the present, wooden furniture has always been in high demand by homeowners. Let us take a walk through this beautiful home that uses wood liberally and creates the perfect modern home.

Ceilings that wow

H.Y. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
This lounging space can also be called the reading area of the home. The sparse decor looks simple and elegant so that one can feel calm and pleasant. A wooden bookshelf is placed on one end of the room, while stunning art work is displayed on one of the walls. The ceiling has been designed to look different from the rest of the house, and the effect is that of something created by a modern day artist. Artistic and modern contemporary. This room definitely gives us some major design inspiration.

Classy and modern design

H.Y. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Every bedroom must have well arranged furniture for a comfortable and stylish look. Simplicity creates the perfect atmosphere. A set of French glass windows is the focal point for the bedroom which gives a wonderful feel to the room. It can be covered with printed or artistic curtains as well. The black and white prints add panache to the room.

Unique master bedroom

H.Y. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
Designing the master bedroom is perhaps the biggest test for interior designers since the homeowners are likely to spend most of their time here. As it is the place for relaxation, the bedroom must have comfortable interiors in accordance with the space and style of the home. The balanced interior design and stylish shelves give the bedroom a more clean and spacious look.

Elegance is in simplicity

H.Y. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
For the bedroom, a cool colour or a lighter shade of colour establishes an aura of calm and happiness. Here, the combination of white cupboards and a stylish wall design with wooden furniture makes the minimalistic bedroom very simple yet attractive. The window uses wooden Roman blinds that add a unique element to this quintessentially contemporary bedroom.

Artistic designer cabinets

H.Y. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
The key point for any stylish bedroom is that it should be sophisticated with a clean room plan. Here, the bedroom has an amazing arrangement with the white colour scheme and wooden furniture. The modern element here is are the wooden cabinets. The unique wooden wall design on both sides f the bed along with the mirror art give an elegant touch to the bedroom. These unique elements beautify the bedroom even more.

Modern living room

H.Y. EVİ, Niyazi Özçakar İç Mimarlık
The living room is the focal point of any home. So, the furniture for the hall must be comfortable an attractive so that it makes the room more stylish. Unlike an overly colorfulness, the wooden print furniture gives an opulent look to the hall. The interior decor items,such as the wall design for the TV, the decorative shelves, and the deep blue sofas with a square coffee table are perfectly set in the area.For more exciting home and interior ideas, be with us on the next tour - A well-designed and bright residence in Mumbai

7 everyday rituals to keep your home fresh and beautiful
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


