Interior design ideas from a 3bhk apartment in Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
3 BHK at Borivali
This 3 BHK apartment in Borivali, designed by A Design Studio Interior designers and decorators form Mumbai makes us think of style and elegance as we walk through the entire home. Simple elements are elevated when they come together. The designers have created a beautiful relaxing space that one can call home.

A different angle

Master Bedroom
Form this perspective, we see that the room is brilliantly lit up with concealed ceiling lighting. It offers a soft, yellow light that is not jarring. The combination of light fittings also allows one to adjust the amount of lighting in the room. A beautiful white leather headboard is fitted behind the bed. Stay tuned for even more innovative home ideas.

Elegant bedroom

Master Bedroom
As we peek into the different parts of the room, the elegant bedroom modern catches our attention. Why? Because it does not need over the top furniture or wall paintings to create a relaxed atmosphere. The cream and mustard colour scheme is more than enough for the room to look lively and inviting. Wooden side tables and a mirror have also been provided for use.

Stylish TV area

Tv unit- Living Room
Now this is something we definitely have never seen before. We have seen stylish TV walls or TV units, but this is separate area for the TV. The wall-to-wall carpeting extends till the TV unit, so if you want to lie down and watch TV, that option is available to you as well. We love the use of wooden planks to create the walls and ceiling for this enclosure. It is very modern, but also very stylish.

Bookworm heaven

Library
Designed specially for the homeowners, this bookcase is perfect for every avid reader. The design is not too complicated. Wooden planks have been used to create a structure that offers ample space to store all of your books and some more. Unlike other homes, the bookcase has been placed right in the living room, so there is always an alternative to watching TV right here.

Exquisite living room

Living Room
The first thing we see in a house is the warm and earthy living room. And when the living room is so exquisite, who wants to go anywhere else? This room has been decorated using exquisite but classy elements. From the bookcase to the special TV area, everything fits together perfectly like a jigsaw puzzle. The earthy colour pallet is offset by the brightly lit ceiling and royal curtains.

Unique design elements

Kids Bedroom
The room is not just limited to that. There are floor to ceiling posters of the Eiffel Tower and racing cars. Even the roman curtains contain pictures of cars and musical instruments. The overall atmosphere of the room is fun and exciting.


Charming kids room

Kids Bedroom
The kid’s room is a burst of colour and textures, just like the kids themselves. We love the bright red bed linen that has been used here. Twin beds mean there will be no fighting over the blanket at night. The back wall has a beautiful wallpaper which is almost like a hundred little fireflies flying in the night and isn’t that just stunning. Here's another tour - An elegant bungalow in Ajmer, Rajasthan

Relaxed lounging space

Guest Bedroom
This tiny little lounging space is perfect when you want to read a book. The simple seating, along with the white, soft rug make it ideal for relaxing. A small temple has been placed on the side as well.

End to end solutions to a home project by interior designers in Noida
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


