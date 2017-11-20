7 everyday rituals to keep your home fresh and beautiful

Wipe the shower doors, floor, mirror, tiles of the bathroom after the shower. If you clean and wipe the glass shower doors after each shower, you will be avoiding the water stains on them. It is always easy to clean it then and there than waiting for later. Also if you wipe the floor and tiles dry, water stains could be avoided. After each use follow this short cleaning ritual to avoid the long tedious cleaning spree.

