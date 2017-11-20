7 everyday rituals to keep your home fresh and beautiful

It’s everyone dream to have a beautiful and comfortable home. Once you have one, it becomes our priority to maintain it and keep it fragrant fresh and sparkling beautiful day after day, every day. For the proper maintenance of house there is one comprehensive cleaning routine that we take occasionally. And then there is another which has to be taken care of regularly or on a daily basis to keep the house organized and clean. A well maintained home is a happy home, isn’t it? In today’s ideabook we have brought 7 everyday rituals which if done habitually will ensure a beautiful and sparkly home.
A small step makes a huge difference. Avoid piling up the work to do it later. Slowly it will become huge. Make it a habit and train the family members to help in keeping the room arranged and organized. Prevent accumulation of things and saving it for later. That later never comes. If it is of no use, worn out or broken, throw it. These tiny little steps if done daily or on regular basis will keep the house neat and clean.
Open the windows draw the curtains and let the fresh morning air and sunlight fill your home. Do it regularly before you begin your daily routine. Well ventilated houses look spacious and feel fresh. Regardless of how well your house is decorated, regular ventilation will brighten up the space and enhance its beauty.
We understand that it is quite boring to do the same task daily. But if you follow the daily ritual of cleaning the house, it will help you in the long run. It will hardly take a few minutes or an hour to dust and clean the house. The daily cleaning of the house will maintain the freshness in the environment of the house. Even you will feel the fresh vibe within you and around you, everyday.
The persona of your beautiful living room will completely transform with proper lighting. Open the curtains and let the natural light spread in the spacious living room or in any other room of your house. Room feels spacious and vibrant under the influence of natural light or proper lighting in the evening. When evening descends make your home shine with the artificial lights, lighting accessories, chandeliers, hidden lamps, white lights, yellow lights… choices are immense, you just need to select the best.
Wet towels, cloths, magazine, newspaper, books, spectacles… on bed, does it sound familiar to you. It is a common complaint faced in every home. Leave it unattended and the pile will go on adding. Make the bed as soon as you get up in the morning. If the bed is clean and made up, the family members will think twice before making it dirty again. Try this small trick and hope that its work.
Cooking and cleaning the kitchen take up lots of time and energy. It is a rational approach to remove the used utensil and wipe the counter after each use. If you are using dishwasher, keep on filling it. If you clean it manually then wash it soon instead of keeping it for later. It will reduce your work load too. Use a covered dustbin in the kitchen. Keep a wiper handy so that you can clean the mess as soon as it is made. A clean and organized kitchen irrespective of its size will facilitate in your daily work.
Wipe the shower doors, floor, mirror, tiles of the bathroom after the shower. If you clean and wipe the glass shower doors after each shower, you will be avoiding the water stains on them. It is always easy to clean it then and there than waiting for later. Also if you wipe the floor and tiles dry, water stains could be avoided. After each use follow this short cleaning ritual to avoid the long tedious cleaning spree.
