A spacious and stylish home in Ahmedabad

Ujjval Fadia, architects and interior designers from Ahmedabad, who specialist in creating homes that are modern, stylish and classy. This team’s style begins with surveying their new project location, creating a plan that is entirely unique and then looking for artistic decor items. The team of architects and designers have delivered a stunning creation. Let us take a walk through this beautiful home.
The exterior makes us say just one thing, wow! Beautifully constructed with concrete and steel, the entire design represents modern design at its finest. Each level of the home is given proper structure and differentiated by the different materials. The slanting roof adds dimension to the home.
The living area is an important part of any home since that is where the entire family gets together to talk, discuss and just spend time together. Therefore, having a comfortable living room is important. Plus sofas with leather or suede upholstering are perfect for the living area. Soft lighting concealed ceiling lighting or designer ceilings add to the room’s relaxed atmosphere.
Each picture represents the many ways that wood can be used in the interior design of a home. From a stunning wall to a simple middle table, everything uses wood in here. It can also be used to create cabinet doors and even small dinner tables. It is important to note that wood can be used with other materials as well to bring out its beauty and elegance.
Earth colour tones, especially ones with combine beige, cream and white with shades of brown, create stunning interiors. The checkerboard wooden wall, wooden cupboards and the use of metal to create a beautiful design come together as a coherent whole. With limited amount of lighting, there is no danger of the room being lit up too much.
When you want to relax, you might as well relax in style. These lavish bedrooms are like a dream come true. Panelled walls decorate the sidewalls along with a deep brown leather headboard. Each room also has a sofa or a comfortable chair to make sure the homeowners can relax even while in their bedrooms.
Grand living rooms make for perfect homes. From a double ceiling to a winding staircase, such elements create an effect of a grand living room. A long middle table, long, colourful sofas and lit up ceilings all are essential elements for the perfect living room.
The right kind of lighting can make all the difference in how your home looks. The entryway to your home should be just as well lit as the interiors. You can use spotlights or small light fittings to light up the pathway. If you want an artistic ceiling like the ones shown below that use wooden designs, wall-mounted lights on the side might be a good idea. Pay as much attention to picking lights and light fixtures as you would to picking furniture.