A spacious and stylish home in Ahmedabad

The right kind of lighting can make all the difference in how your home looks. The entryway to your home should be just as well lit as the interiors. You can use spotlights or small light fittings to light up the pathway. If you want an artistic ceiling like the ones shown below that use wooden designs, wall-mounted lights on the side might be a good idea. Pay as much attention to picking lights and light fixtures as you would to picking furniture.An eclectic three-bedroom home in Bengaluru