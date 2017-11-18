How to apply Feng Shui in interior design?

Glass doors are great for Feng Shui, however they are usually colorless, and you need to add some multi-coloured shelves or any other furnishing or decorations you prefer to give more colour and energy to the family home.

If the door looks east or northeast, the steps should be black, you can use oriental wood or aqua wood. If the door looks south or southeast, the steps should be green. If the doors look west or southwest, the steps should be yellow. If the door is looking north or northwest, it should coordinate with white steps.