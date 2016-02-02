The Art of Creating Beautiful Indoor Gardens

Ever noticed how a simple bunch of potted plants in the corner of a room, cheers you up? This is because; urban living can feel pretty claustrophobic when you are away from greenery and constantly surrounded by just brick and mortar. Having a small indoor garden, however, can add a dash of nature within your home and brighten up the interiors within seconds! Given below are some fresh ideas for stunning indoor gardens, which can work wonderfully, no matter how big or small a space you have at your disposal. It just takes a little planning and a creative streak to play around with the myriad plant forms, textures, colours, sizes, shapes and so on.

For plants which need sufficient natural light to thrive, try choosing a spot near a window or in a room with adequate sun exposure. But in case you don’t have access to such a spot, don’t worry. There are plenty of indoor plants which flourish in medium or low light too.