The Art of Creating Beautiful Indoor Gardens

Ever noticed how a simple bunch of potted plants in the corner of a room, cheers you up? This is because; urban living can feel pretty claustrophobic when you are away from greenery and constantly surrounded by just brick and mortar. Having a small indoor garden, however, can add a dash of nature within your home and brighten up the interiors within seconds! Given below are some fresh ideas for stunning indoor gardens, which can work wonderfully, no matter how big or small a space you have at your disposal. It just takes a little planning and a creative streak to play around with the myriad plant forms, textures, colours, sizes, shapes and so on.
For plants which need sufficient natural light to thrive, try choosing a spot near a window or in a room with adequate sun exposure. But in case you don’t have access to such a spot, don’t worry. There are plenty of indoor plants which flourish in medium or low light too.
You must have noticed how the leaves of different plants come with varying textures. While some are thick and glossy, others may be a little rough or spiky. Some leaves are tiny and grow in clumps while others are big and spaced out. When you bring such distinct textures together, the visual impact can be very appealing.
In the image above, observe how this principle has been used in turning the alcove between a window and wall of a house, into a world of greens. The presence of pebbles and big stones add an artistic touch. In case you are using potted plants, try to ensure that all pots are of the same shade. This will make the differences in plant textures more evident.
The size of the room or space where you are planning to introduce the indoor garden is crucial in deciding which types of plants can be used. For instance, an oversized plant can overpower the elements of a small room. On the other hand a small plant in a large room may seem unflattering. Based on this rule, the palm tree pictured above, has been placed appropriately in a spacious room with lots of natural light which is needed for its growth.
A hint of some bold and bright hue in the midst of green looks mesmerizing. The picture above will help you to appreciate the idea. In this scenario, the indoor garden is contained within a personalized wooden frame and appears to pop out of the wall. And the beauty of the intense red flowers among the green leaves is hard to miss! Instead of flowers, you can also use leaves in different shades of green or those with reddish or purplish tinges. Such an idea is definitely worth a shot if the room is small and you cannot spare space for pots and planters on the floor. Wow your guests with this unique vertical creation.
Different plants are of different shapes. That’s the law of nature. For example, the tree shown above has a twisted trunk which makes its appearance entirely exclusive. But it may not fit very nicely in a corner owing to its unusual shape. So make sure that the plant shapes you pick are ideal for the spot you have in mind. Quirky shapes should also be placed in a way that they catch the observer’s attention for sure, when he or she enters a room.
There are times when it is not possible to invest enough time, effort or thought into crafting a complexly designed garden. But at the same time, your heart keeps longing for some green. Why not go for a simple, tidy and minimalist indoor garden then?
Using plants of the same texture, shape or size repeatedly in a certain pattern or sequence, can fulfil your objective. If adequate space is available, then 2 or more varieties of plants can also be alternately and repeatedly used in rows, to achieve a structured, symmetrical look.
If you want a viewer’s attention to be drawn towards certain areas of a room, use plants to do so. A large or oddly shaped plant can often meet this purpose amazingly well. Or go for a green living wall as shown in the image above. This design is by Dotto Francesco Consulting Green, landscape designers from Italy. This type of indoor garden eliminates the need to use horizontal space and is apt for modern, compact apartments.
See how multiple shades of foliage have been combined to produce a lush, animated look. Don’t miss the clever positioning of the lights above the greenery, and how they are creating light and shadow effects.
Feel free to embrace this concept not only in living rooms, but also bedrooms and bathrooms. The sight of verdant green after an exhausting day can rejuvenate you, while you are curling up in bed with a good book or taking a long bath.
Using plant material with other materials like doors or windows can create unique effects. Take a look at the doorway or entryway above. Its top and sides have been “framed” with wall plants. And the result is elegant, tasteful and inviting. After all, who wouldn’t want to walk through this doorway?
Identical plants can also be placed on either sides of glass doors or floor to ceiling windows, to subtly reinforce the beauty of such structures. Window sills or ledges can be perfect spots for installing planters or arranging pots. We understand that in a world where living in apartments is the norm of the day, it is often impossible to have an outside garden of your own. But being near plants can not only make you feel good, it can also help you breathe in fresh air. So make the most of our tips above to welcome nature home. For more ideas and inspirations, take a look at - 5 Indoor Garden Ideas.