A Simple natural oasis

This homify 360 article, will spin your head right around. We will show you a house from end to end, a lifestyle unmatched and all carried out by a single architect. Here on homify we showcase multiple styles and sizes, from modern to rustic, and from micro residential homes to enormously large villas. Today this house is a class apart, it's not your standard everyday box to live in, its a house par excellence nestled in a mountain ridge. With clear lines and simple materials, this house has already won many fans, are you going to be the next?
The architects of this project Atelier 137 are Japanese. Japanese architecture is known to stand out and be a class apart. The Nasu H home will truly make your eyes bulge as you dive deeper into this home. With it's simple architectural styling the house is well framed into its setting, the green lawns and abundance of vegetation all around make it a true oasis to live in, both from the outside and the inside.
The facades are extremely transparent in nature, and allow penetration of light and air across the entire volume of the house from one side of the garden to the other.
The main facade as can be seen in this image. Clean lines running parallel to the surface with a fair proportion of the facade containing fixed glazed windows, abscense of any outdoor spaces on this side make the house look relatively introverted and dark, a complete contrast to what hides behind on the reverse.
The main entrance is positioned under a small horizontal metal canopy, its is simple to access and a small path of sand coloured bricks leads up to it. As the plot is not totally flat, the design incorporates level differences beautifully to bring a sense of diversity to this home.
With such a beautiful setting, it would indeed be a pity if the house didn't make the most of the opportunity. Therefore the architects carefully integrated a variety of out spaces into the program, a elevated deck area provides the perfect transition space between the inside and the outside, a perfect nook to enjoy and observe nature in full bloom.
The surface between the elevated deck and the garden, is made up of stone slabs that are reminiscent of old ruins, giving the home an added charm to play the perfect fiddle to this piece of modernity.
The interiors reflect much from the outside area due to the huge glass surfaces. On the outside we are surrounded by nature, the inner thing does not change much figure as the feelings almost the trees inside and we are surrounded by wood and natural materials.
The interior spaces are bathed in natural light, due to the huge glazed surfaces. The glazed surfaces with the full size openings across the dinning space, paint indeed a beautiful picture of architecture embracing nature.
Kitchen trends in modern home design are fast changing,the kitchen island is a new trend, being widely adopted at a rapid pace. Kitchen islands are easy to build, functional and help segregate different areas in a kitchen. This kitchen island is extremely sleek in its aesthetic, brushed with a stainless steel and has a great view onto the outdoors, here cooking must definitely be a pleasure unmatched to many other residential kitchens.
We finish this beautiful walk-through on the outside at dusk, an illuminated picture in the night breathes a different rhythm into this wonderful oasis frozen in time.
