A Simple natural oasis

The architects of this project Atelier 137 are Japanese. Japanese architecture is known to stand out and be a class apart. The Nasu H home will truly make your eyes bulge as you dive deeper into this home. With it's simple architectural styling the house is well framed into its setting, the green lawns and abundance of vegetation all around make it a true oasis to live in, both from the outside and the inside.

The facades are extremely transparent in nature, and allow penetration of light and air across the entire volume of the house from one side of the garden to the other.