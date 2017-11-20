12 Beautiful examples of small kitchen designs

Designing a multifunctional kitchen is one of the leading criteria while building a house. But it becomes even more difficult when you have a small space that needs to be converted into the cooking area. Most people have to hire professionals so that they can design a beautiful and fully functional kitchen without wasting even an inch of space. However, with the help of our ideabook, you can see 12 stunning examples of small kitchen designs that will inspire you to transform your place.
An ideal layout for a small kitchen is the L-shaped one. It allows you to have enough preparation area while being able to walk comfortably in the room.
In case, you do not have a lot of space to incorporate a standard size kitchen island you can always opt for a small one. Here the designer has installed it near the wall to save space.
The most practical way to create storage within a small kitchen is by installing open shelves. Here you can see that one side of the cooking station is lined entirely with open racks for dishes.
The simplest way to make your small kitchen look beautiful is by incorporating proper lighting. You can even play with the design of the fixtures to give your room modern look.
Similar to an L-shape setting you can also consider using corner layouts. They will help you utilize every inch of space available.
If you're looking for a modern interior within your small kitchen, then try painting it white. It not only seems trendy but is also easy to maintain.
Creating a sleek on narrow kitchen within a small space is also a good alternative. Here the designer has lined the counters on a straight wall so that the other side could be used for a dining table
It is possible to create a warm ambiance, even in a small kitchen. It can be achieved by incorporating wooden cabinets and fixtures.
If you want to give your kitchen a rich look, then use granite for your counters. It is not only the most durable material but is also available in different colours.
Creating proper storage in a kitchen is essential. That is why one must always use the vertical space available.
To save space in your small kitchen and to make it look modern you can also consider using inbuilt appliance cabinets.