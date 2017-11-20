Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Beautiful examples of small kitchen designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern kitchen
Designing a multifunctional kitchen is one of the leading criteria while building a house. But it becomes even more difficult when you have a small space that needs to be converted into the cooking area. Most people have to hire professionals so that they can design a beautiful and fully functional kitchen without wasting even an inch of space. However, with the help of our ideabook, you can see 12 stunning examples of small kitchen designs that will inspire you to transform your place.

1. L-shaped kitchen

Firuzağa Ev, Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Scandinavian style kitchen
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

An ideal layout for a small kitchen is the L-shaped one. It allows you to have enough preparation area while being able to walk comfortably in the room.

2. Small island

RAMAZAN BEY'İN DAİRE TADİLATI, By Tadilatçı By Tadilatçı Modern kitchen
By Tadilatçı

In case, you do not have a lot of space to incorporate a standard size kitchen island you can always opt for a small one. Here the designer has installed it near the wall to save space.

3. Open shelving

homify Modern kitchen
homify

The most practical way to create storage within a small kitchen is by installing open shelves. Here you can see that one side of the cooking station is lined entirely with open racks for dishes.

4. Lighting

iç dekorasyonlarımız, rwiçmimari rwiçmimari Modern kitchen
rwiçmimari

The simplest way to make your small kitchen look beautiful is by incorporating proper lighting. You can even play with the design of the fixtures to give your room modern look.

5. Corner layout

Aker Evi- Antalya, PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE Modern kitchen
PRATIKIZ MIMARLIK/ ARCHITECTURE

Similar to an L-shape setting you can also consider using corner layouts. They will help you utilize every inch of space available.

6. White interior

Altıntepe Tunapark / İstanbul, GEKADESIGN GEKADESIGN Modern kitchen
GEKADESIGN

If you're looking for a modern interior within your small kitchen, then try painting it white. It not only seems trendy but is also easy to maintain.


7. Sleek kitchen

Teknoen Altındağ Konut, VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK Modern kitchen
VERO CONCEPT MİMARLIK

Creating a sleek on narrow kitchen within a small space is also a good alternative. Here the designer has lined the counters on a straight wall so that the other side could be used for a dining table

8. Wooden cabinets

homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

It is possible to create a warm ambiance, even in a small kitchen. It can be achieved by incorporating wooden cabinets and fixtures.

9. Granite counter

Buca Komple Anahtar Teslim Tadilat, Lens İnşaat Elektrik Elektronik San.Tic.Ltd.Şti. Lens İnşaat Elektrik Elektronik San.Tic.Ltd.Şti. Modern kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
Lens İnşaat Elektrik Elektronik San.Tic.Ltd.Şti.

If you want to give your kitchen a rich look, then use granite for your counters. It is not only the most durable material but is also available in different colours.

10. Vertical storage

Country house , Murat Aksel Architecture Murat Aksel Architecture Country style kitchen Wood Beige
Murat Aksel Architecture

Creating proper storage in a kitchen is essential. That is why one must always use the vertical space available.

11. Inbuilt appliances

homify Modern kitchen
homify

To save space in your small kitchen and to make it look modern you can also consider using inbuilt appliance cabinets.

12. Neutral tones

homify Modern kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite Beige
homify

Another simple way to create a warm and cozy ambiance within your kitchen is by using neutral tones of colours. These can include shades of brown and beige.

Which one of these kitchens inspired you the most?


