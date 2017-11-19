7 ways to get rid of pests (flies, mosquitoes and rats) at home

Every now and then, your home is at risk of being infested with pesky pests such as flies, mosquitoes and rats. To add to it, the unpredictable weather festers these pests all the more and getting rid of them is no easy task, especially when you aren't well equipped to combat these pests. While insecticides do get the job done, they somehow end up doing harm to the occupants of the house. That brings us to the golden question of how to get rid of them? This post covers all you need and more, so read up!
Ants thrive on leftovers, just about anywhere! Right from the kitchen to tiny little nooks and crannies of the house, these guys leave no stone unturned it would seem. To rid yourself of them, you need to sprinkle the ant trail with spices such as chilli powder and pepper. Salt, cornmeal and chalk can also effectively work. Citrus juice- including the likes of lemon and orange mixed with water are effective in eliminating ants from your house once and for all.
Mice are scary without a doubt, wrecking havoc wherever they set foot. With them come fleas which is definitely not a good sign. While this idea is a little out there, it would seem like the most effective way to rid yourself of mice is with a cat. The good old cat chases mouse theory is bound to work. For those of you who aren't cat lovers, detergent can be your new best friend. Pour detergent powder all over your home, especially in the little holes where you think the mice are hiding.
Flies are extremely unhygienic in addition to being annoying. The one way to scare them off is with essential oils that come with scents of mint, rosemary, lavender, and basil. Spray these essential oils all over your home to get rid of flies once and for all.
Looking for home office ideas? Homify has just the thing!
Just as how flies shy away from scents of mint, lemon, grapefruit, and lemongrass, mosquitoes too fall into the same bucket. Spray your home with essential oils and you are good to go. additionally, you can also grow peppermint or bonsai in your home to get rid of mosquitoes.
This is one creepy crawler that you do not want to have anywhere near your home. Fear not, lemongrass can be your double edged sword. In addition, you can plant mint, lavender in the garden to remove it.
Lizards are effective in killing mosquitoes and spiders, but how do we get rid of lizards now? Lizards are afraid of shell eggs it would seem. If you notice a lizard crawling out of your window, slice eggshell and spread it onto the window sill, and the main door so the lizard doesn't come back.You can also use coffee powder in the same way as above.
Mint, and lemon not only help to repel flies, mosquitoes but also help you dispel spiders.
For a stylish looking home, refer to this lovely ideabook.
Regardless of which method you choose, the first and most important thing is to keep your home clean and shiny. this applies especially to rooms such as the kitchens and toilets.In addition, proper ventilation and lighting to keep the room dry, will also help you prevent these pests.
Budget homes are right around the corner, here at homify.