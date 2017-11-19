8 Vastu tips to attract money into your home

According to the Indian mythology, Lord Kuber is the God of wealth. Keep the God happy and money will surely flow into the house. The best thing is that it is quite easy to keep Lord Kuber happy, just follow these simple Vastu tips. Whether it will please the God or not, well… that will remain a mystery, but it will surely attract money into your home. Make sure that you follow these tips religiously and honestly to reap the benefits from the Vastu shashtra.
Money will enter home through the entrance. So it is important to have a neat, clean, obstruction-free, welcoming and amazingly beautiful entrance. The entrance of the home attracts prosperity and happiness. Hang a bell or wind chime near the entrance, its auspicious sound will be a magnet for money. Also keep it well lit, fix a beautiful lamp just above the door and make it shine.
Red, violet and green are the vastu colours which are believed to attract money. Introduce these colours in the interior of your home. Walls, cabinets, furniture, furnishing or accessories, there are many ways to add colours to invite wealth into your home.
Gold symbolises wealth and prosperity. So if you want to become wealthy, let the glitter of gold become a part of your home. Golden accessories, furnishing, wall colour or decorations, golden hue will look elegant, rich and chic.
Kitchen is the main energy source of the home and so it is responsible for happiness and prosperity. A well organized and clean attractive kitchen brings in wealth and prosperity. In fact it is important to keep the house organized and clean to impress the Lord of wealth. If you are working hard to earn and save money, keep your home clean and clear.
If your home are in working condition and showing correct time. Vastu shashtra believe that non-working clock brings your finances to stand still. Slow clocks signify that you are slow and behind in your life. Keep yourself up to date and walk with time to enjoy the wealth.
Spacious interior with lots of open space is great for the energy to flow freely. So it is important to keep the home free of unnecessary clutter and obstruction and let the fresh energy flow through it. Vastu believes in discarding all the objects and things that we no longer use or are old and broken. Get rid of it and bring the wealth home.
Water is one of the important elements on which the principles of Vastu are based on. Waste of water is equivalent to wasting money. So just make sure that there is no leaking taps in your home. Also there shouldn’t be any stagnant or dirty water in your home.
Assign a special place to money plant in your home, nurture it well and watch your money grow along with it. Believe it, it’s a trap to attract the wealth and make it stay in your home.
