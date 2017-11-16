Your browser is out-of-date.

7 ideas for expanding your house without spending a fortune

Over time, our needs may change suddenly and there may be a requirement for more space in the house, this is usually when people think of expanding their house, but how do you expand your home without spending too much?

The problem of expanding a house is that often this project involves considerable expenses not only in terms of money, but also dealing with the disadvantages of a new construction such as dust and noise during the day, in short, a number of setbacks. However, there are ways to expand your home by creating adjoining rooms in a simple and economical way. That said, let's have a look at some of the inspiring designs from our professionals!

1. Taking advantage of the garage

If you have space for a garage, you can create a simple structure to cover and protect the cars, and then you can use the rest of the space as a terrace. It's an ideal design to enjoy the outdoors and the landscape surrounding the house by using the space for multiple functions. This way you can create more space in your house without spending too much. For more ideas on how you can use the garage space, you can refer to: from garage to a cosy home.

2. An outdoor extension

Following the idea of enjoying the outdoors in the privacy of home, this idea is very simple and easy to do. Creating an extension by means of a deck and a pergola helps create an ideal space to have direct contact with nature, which serves as an extension of the interior of the house to the outside.

3. Taking advantage of the patio

Often spaces like the patio are used very little at home. Here we show you how a simple grill on a wall with a bit of art can make the patio your favorite new place in the house. 

4. Make the most of it

Why not invest a little more and have a whole kitchen and grill in the patio or garden of the house? A simple metal structure with fiberglass protects the area of this dining room and outdoor kitchen, which has everything you need to enjoy the company of friends and family.

For more inspiration and ideas on how to turn your patio into an outdoor kitchen, have a look at 10 fantastic Indian outdoor kitchen ideas.

5. A simple extension trick

It is not always necessary to build a new space in the house to expand it. Sometimes, opening a space to the outside, through large windows or sliding doors allows the sense of spaciousness to be magnified, thanks to the entry of copious amounts of natural light into the interior of the residence. 

6. Speaking of openings

naturaleza en casa

Not only can you achieve the effect that we mentioned in the previous image by opening doors and windows on the walls, you can also have the same sense of spaciousness if you do it on the roof of the house with a skylight. If you add gardens and plants to this concept, the feeling of freedom and space becomes even greater, creating comfort and warmth inside the home.

7. A different direction

Remember, extensions do not always have to be horizontal. Sometimes, the configurations of the house do not allow it to expand in this direction, but it can still expand vertically. Sometimes it is more than sufficient to create a double height in certain rooms in order to achieve an extension that improves the quality of life in the interiors of the house.

A house full of rustic charm in Alibaug, Maharashtra
Which idea do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


