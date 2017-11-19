An opulent looking home in Chembur, Mumbai

Every inch of the space has been used efficiently and is well-thought out design-wise. Keeping the idea and theme in mind, the designers at Aesthetica from Mumbai have created a home that speaks of magnificence, radiance and splendor.
The use of a modern and unique looking chandelier gives a plain and simple hallway some character. The wooden floors and the doors match well to give a cohesive and well-put-together look.
The choice of wood in this dry modern bathroom lends a traditional and simple look to the space. With all accessories looking modern and chic, it creates the right contrasts to create a dramatic space.
The glass which acts as a screen, seems to be present while not being there. It creates space with its transparent look while making the space look modern and chic.
With the use of mirrors and glass, this classic bedroom is transformed from a small space to something that seems luxurious and large. The use of a tall headboard adds height and drama. A sofa rests against one wall to provide comfort and relaxation.
The choice of wood for the wall is both unusual, classic and interesting. The color and design give an impression of a checker-board pattern. It is repeated along the room on the cot and against the opposite wall.
The addition of a TV unit makes the space look cozy and comfortable. The choice of a stand is superb considering that every body wants to mount the TV on a wall. A fan and an AC in the room make the room practical and functional.
The choice of colours for the drapes and the bed give the room a country and rustic look. The greens seem almost natural for a room that has many wood elements.
A small alcove within the bedroom has been wonderfully put-together. The checker-board pattern is repeated in the roof with panache and style. The lights in the pattern make it look dramatic.
The large windows seem to beckon and invite the outdoors in. Framed by the wood, it creates the perfect entrance.
This cute, small and cozy nook is made bright and cheerful with the addition of a comfortable chair and a cute accent in the form of a golden cage.
While the gold wash basin attracts all the attention, the mirrored shelves on the right hide your large collection of footwear. The bathroom is compact but stylish and elegant.
The cute stool with the mirror above can double up as a dresser. The accents and the design make the room royal and regal.
