A beautiful and comfortable residence in Mumbai

A home that looks traditional and rustic, is enhanced by the use of extensive and simple lighting fixtures all around the home. The use of colours that seem to make this home look cozy and inviting works in unusual ways. The wood effects through the house are muted and seem to keep with the overall design scheme of the home. Using modern elements the designers- Aesthetica from Mumbai, have worked to keep the home stylish and chic.
The wonderful wood for the closets was chosen based on the client’s liking and also to suit the luxurious feel of the room.
Thanks to the lighter palette used around here, the colours gel easily with one another to create a harmonious look.
The furnishings have been picked using the same colour tones that are around the room. The sap green makes the room look well-designed and put-together.
The soft-cushioned wall behind the bed adds a certain class to the design. While it looks unique and different, it works like an exceptional headboard as well.
Nothing beats the look of a room that has wooden flooring. Not only does it look stylish, it brings a certain unmatched sophistication to the room.
Bedrooms with high ceilings are always wonderful. They give the room an open and airy look. The false ceilings make the room look grand and luxurious.
Despite all the cool modern design elements added to the room, putting in fixtures that are essential to any home in Mumbai make this home trendy yet functional.
The use of extensive lighting, especially the subtle and subdued lighting gives the room a warm and nice glow.
The wallpaper on the opposite wall, along with the impressive sheer drapes makes this bedroom a comfortable and relaxing haven. Not only can you relax on the luxurious sofa but you can enjoy some Television time with the large TV that has been conveniently put into the wood-paneled wall.
The unique lighting that hangs from the ceiling draws your eye to it instantly. The colour of the drapes and the wall creates a beautiful synchrony.
The cushions on the satin sofa bring out the colour of the drapes, while the sheer curtain allows you to enjoy the wonderful view from the generous windows. An AC is nestled well on the walls above for comfort during the hot months.
While keeping the design minimal, an AC is nestled well on the walls above for comfort during the hot months.while the lighting takes the experience to the next level.7 pictures of small but beautiful bedrooms
With elegant wardrobes on either side, the dressing room is a glamorous space indeed! The wooden floor contrasts the glossy black doors of the closets nicely, while a beautifully crafted stool allow you to relax as you look for the perfect outfit.
A unique panel of brown and lighted squares on the ceiling gives this room a jazzy look. The panel complements the beige wall as well.
Sleek lines, a regal golden basin, a vintage style stool and shiny glass surfaces make this bathroom a refreshing and inspiring space. The single yellow flower is an optimistic touch.