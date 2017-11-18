26 easy and cheap ideas to renovate your home

Our home is an extension of our personality. We all want a comfortable home. But we also wish our home to be elegant and beautiful, always… There is nothing more satisfying than having a home that is neighbours envy and owner’s pride. Isn’t it? Over the period of time our home too needs occasional touch up and renovations. We need to discard a few and add in a few things to bring freshness to the space. Opting for refurbishing and changing the decoration, furniture and furnishing is an expensive affair. However, we can give our home a beautiful makeover without becoming a victim of consumerism. It is not necessary to replace the old with new in order to make a change. Recycle is the new trend and it is good for environment too. So let’s adopt this new mantra and contribute in saving our environment and money.

Today in this ideabook we have divided our ideas of renovation into six simple categories to make it easy for you. They are: Accessories and decoration, Restoration and renovation, Furnishing and furniture, Home management, Natural touch, Cleanliness.

Though these are small steps and we all are familiar with it, still we need some professional guidance and help to comprehend it. The little touch ups can make a substantial change in the decoration and environment of your home. Remember these are just an idea. It completely depends on you how you want to adopt and adapt these in your home.

Let’s dive in and get some ideas to make our home beautiful in simple, economical and practical way.