26 easy and cheap ideas to renovate your home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Hand Painted Dining Chairs, Rectory Blue Rectory Blue Dining roomChairs & benches
Our home is an extension of our personality. We all want a comfortable home. But we also wish our home to be elegant and beautiful, always… There is nothing more satisfying than having a home that is neighbours envy and owner’s pride. Isn’t it? Over the period of time our home too needs occasional touch up and renovations. We need to discard a few and add in a few things to bring freshness to the space. Opting for refurbishing and changing the decoration, furniture and furnishing is an expensive affair. However, we can give our home a beautiful makeover without becoming a victim of consumerism. It is not necessary to replace the old with new in order to make a change. Recycle is the new trend and it is good for environment too. So let’s adopt this new mantra and contribute in saving our environment and money.

Today in this ideabook we have divided our ideas of renovation into six simple categories to make it easy for you. They are: Accessories and decoration, Restoration and renovation, Furnishing and furniture, Home management, Natural touch, Cleanliness. 

Though these are small steps and we all are familiar with it, still we need some professional guidance and help to comprehend it. The little touch ups can make a substantial change in the decoration and environment of your home. Remember these are just an idea. It completely depends on you how you want to adopt and adapt these in your home. 

Let’s dive in and get some ideas to make our home beautiful in simple, economical and practical way.

Scent of candles

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Small accessories can make a whole lot of difference. If the accessories are candles then it will spread positive energy too with its fragrance.

Memories

Yatak Odası Bakü , GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ Modern style bedroom
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

Small mementos keep the memories alive along with decorating the space.

​Picture perfect

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição, Marcella Loeb Marcella Loeb Modern living room
Marcella Loeb

Marcella Loeb
Marcella Loeb
Marcella Loeb

Express your creativity with framed pictures on the wall. It is a simple way to decorate the naked walls.

​A leaf from childhood

CB Apartment - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Modern kitchen
MUDA Home Design

CB Apartment—Lisbon

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Blackboards have now become obsolete even in schools. So what? Keep the memory alive in a wall and let the family express themselves on it. Just imagine how fun it will be.

​Perfect symmetry

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are a perfectionist, then go for symmetry in your home. After all everything in nature too is in symmetry.

​Innovative lamps

TFL at designjunction homify KitchenLighting
homify

TFL at designjunction

homify
homify
homify

Glow your house but in your own personal style. Take some clue from here and get innovative.


Restoration and renovation

The Thistle Carron Cast Iron Radiator available at UKAA UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques Living roomAccessories & decoration
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

The Thistle Carron Cast Iron Radiator available at UKAA

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

If you are planning to throw away it, just wait for a few more minutes and go through these suggestions.

​Drawers trick

Mobiliario, Mandarina Home Mandarina Home BedroomBedside tables
Mandarina Home

Mandarina Home
Mandarina Home
Mandarina Home

Before dumping the drawers that was once your kids favourite, just give a thought to renovate it. Change the handles and feel the difference.

​Old cabinets

Cucina con Fantasma, Laquercia21 Laquercia21 Eclectic style kitchen
Laquercia21

Laquercia21
Laquercia21
Laquercia21

We all have one. Show your creativity, paint the cabinets and give it a vintage look.

​Colourful trend

Mismatched Dining Chairs Rectory Blue Dining roomChairs & benches
Rectory Blue

Mismatched Dining Chairs

Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue
Rectory Blue

Painted wooden chairs are in trend now. So be trendy and paint the old wooden chairs and give a fashionable makeover to your furniture and home.

​The wall

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

The first thing that grabs our attention in any house is its walls. So keep it fresh and free from stains and damages. Paint it fresh with the colour of choice and enjoy your new home.

​The doors

Extension and renovation, Wimbledon SW19, TOTUS TOTUS Modern houses
TOTUS

Extension and renovation, Wimbledon SW19

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

Paint the doors and windows and make the entrance of your home look stunning and inviting.

It is important to pay little attention and detail to the home furnishing and textiles that we use for our sofa, curtains, chairs, carpets… . We not only see them on the daily basis, we also feel it through touch.

Refurbish the sofa

Living, Els Home Els Home Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Multicolored
Els Home

Els Home
Els Home
Els Home

Change that worn out sofa cover with something new. Follow the latest trend and just see how different your home will look and feel.

​Fresh curtains

Family Room Clean Design Modern living room
Clean Design

Family Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Think of home furnishing and the first thing that comes to mind is the curtains. Although it will definitely bring more change if we hang new curtains, but even a freshly washed and fragrant curtains will bring a fresh change into the home.

​Bedspread

homify Mediterranean style bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Choose comfortable and soothing bedspreads for your elegant bedroom to enjoy some peaceful private time with your loved ones.

​The humble towels

Sinne, tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所 tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所 HouseholdTextiles
tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所

Sinne

tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所
tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所
tona BY RIKA KAWATO / tonaデザイン事務所

May be you have not noticed yet that the towels of your bathroom have lived their life. Change it to freshen up your spectacular bathroom.

​Personal touch

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

So your love and creativity and knit the duvet for your family. They will feel the warmth of your love in it.

If the changes you incorporate keep your home organized and arranged, then it will surely make your life easy and comfortable here.

​Right lighting

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Lighting can make or break the beauty and comfort of any space. In kitchen make sure that the counter is properly lit to make cooking a pleasurable experience.

​Air and light

homify HouseholdSmall appliances
homify

homify
homify
homify

A well ventilated and well lit room naturally looks attractive and filled with positive vibes. But if it lacks in proper ventilation and lighting, a beautiful ceiling fan and aesthetic lights can add beauty to it.

​Reclining comfort

PUSHBAG-4-LIVING, Global Bedding GmbH & Co.KG Global Bedding GmbH & Co.KG Living roomSofas & armchairs
Global Bedding GmbH &amp; Co.KG

Global Bedding GmbH & Co.KG
Global Bedding GmbH &amp; Co.KG
Global Bedding GmbH & Co.KG

Make the unused corner of your home the favourite hangout space for the family by just placing a few comfortable recliners there.

The kitchen drawers

Georgian manor, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Georgian manor

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

The well designed kitchen drawers play a vital role in keeping the kitchen organized and your life sane. These are compact and comfortable.

Bring home the nature and enjoy its freshness and beauty daily.

​Beautiful flowers

DIE AZALEE - ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS DEZEMBER, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Modern living room
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Fill the vase with fresh flowers and make the decoration of your home colourful and fragrant.

Vertical garden

Yeni Nesil Dikey Bahçeler , Butik Bahçe Dikey Bahçe ve Peyzaj Tasarımları Butik Bahçe Dikey Bahçe ve Peyzaj Tasarımları Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Butik Bahçe Dikey Bahçe ve Peyzaj Tasarımları

Butik Bahçe Dikey Bahçe ve Peyzaj Tasarımları
Butik Bahçe Dikey Bahçe ve Peyzaj Tasarımları
Butik Bahçe Dikey Bahçe ve Peyzaj Tasarımları

Where there is a will there is a way. If the house is small create a beautiful vertical garden to elevate the beauty of your home.

A clean home is a fresh and beautiful home and will make you feel good and happy.

​Freshly washed

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Of course we are not talking about the regular cleaning. We are talking about the spring cleaning that we do occasionally. Involve your family and clean up the house and give it a clean makeover.

Deep cleaning

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A few details usually go unnoticed but if cleaned it will definitely shine. Once in a while go for comprehensive cleaning and clean every nook and corners.

The sparkling glass

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A perfect sparkling glass will make your home look radiant and spacious.

A stylish and sophisticated dwelling in Delhi
Did you find these simple ideas useful? We are waiting to hear from you.


