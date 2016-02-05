Wet windows in winter? Easy tips to save you!

When exactly do wet windows in winter become something we should be concerned about? A little fog on the windows never really harmed anyone, but excessive condensation that blocks whole windows with frost or water than runs off windows to stain windowsills, and in serious cases even damage the wallpaper, plaster and interiors of the house. If you have this type of condensation on your windows, then you have a proper reason to be concerned.
This type of excessive condensation and moisture can not only damage the house, but also produce stale air indoors, harming the health of the inhabitants as well. Too much moisture in the house can cause mold to grow, and mold can cause serious lung infections. Hence, it is a good idea to take precautions before the situation worsens to a point of no return. This idea guide is here to help you with what you need to know and do when you have wet windows in water. Let's browse through some of these tips shall we?
Why do windows become wet on the inside during the winter? This is because window surfaces are probably one of the coldest surfaces in your home, and when warm air from the room comes into contact with the cold interior glass surface, the air drops below dew point, depositing moisture on the glass. When air warms, it expands, which allows it to hold moisture. As the air cools down, it contracts until it reaches the saturation point and releases this excess water in the form of condensation.
Normal, everyday activities at home such as cooking, showering, and even breathing, add moisture to the air. When this warm, humid air comes into contact with the cold interior surface of the window, it cools down and condensation takes place. If you have trouble with window condensation, it's probably because you live in a
tight modern home where you pay a fraction of what your parents used to pay to heat the whole house. The condensation problem also probably results from all the labor-saving home appliances that make life easier for us these days.
In order to prevent condensation from happening, run a vent in the bathroom when you shower, and leave it on for 15 minutes afterwards. Make sure it is vented to the outside and has a high enough capacity for the room. Also make sure there is a large enough gap under the bathroom door for air to go in and out.
The kitchen, and stove area in particular should be vented as well to make sure all the excess steam from cooking gets out of the house, instead of circulating in the house. Last but not least, seal up any cracks around windows and replace older, single pane windows with double or triple pane vinyl ones.
Try to avoid metal window panes as they conduct cold, or add storm windows to the outside of your house. Storm windows can be mounted on the inside or outside of windows to improve the thermal efficiency. They are usually made out of glass, rigid plastic panels, flexible plastic sheets, and may be temporarily or permanently mounted.
The right ventilation can effectively reduce excessive moisture from the air. This is why sometimes old, poorly insulated houses with single glazed windows often times do not have the problem of wet windows in winter.
Keep in mind that air needs to get out of the house at some point. Also, the smaller your house is, the warmer the air will be, and the more moisture it will hold. So remember to air out your house every once in a while. Open up the windows and let fresh air in, although it may be freezing outside.
As we mentioned earlier, warm air holds the most moisture, and when it comes into contact with cold surfaces such as the inner surface of a window pane, then the warm air cools down and releases all its moisture in the form of water droplets, and this is known as condensation.
Hence, once way to prevent excessive condensation on windows is to regulate the temperature inside the house so that it is not so vastly different from the temperature outside the house. For example, when the average outdoor temperature drops to 35 degrees or less, it would be wise to maintain a 25-35 degree temperature inside the house as well.
If you use a humidifier in any part of your home, you can try turning it down so that it will release less moisture into the air. You can also buy moisture eliminators from the store to help reduce the moisture in the air. Last but not least, circulate the air in your home by using fans, especially every time you shower and cook. The fans will help keep the air dryer.
We hope you have found some useful tips to help you solve the problem of wet windows in water.