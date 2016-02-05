Wet windows in winter? Easy tips to save you!

When exactly do wet windows in winter become something we should be concerned about? A little fog on the windows never really harmed anyone, but excessive condensation that blocks whole windows with frost or water than runs off windows to stain windowsills, and in serious cases even damage the wallpaper, plaster and interiors of the house. If you have this type of condensation on your windows, then you have a proper reason to be concerned.

This type of excessive condensation and moisture can not only damage the house, but also produce stale air indoors, harming the health of the inhabitants as well. Too much moisture in the house can cause mold to grow, and mold can cause serious lung infections. Hence, it is a good idea to take precautions before the situation worsens to a point of no return. This idea guide is here to help you with what you need to know and do when you have wet windows in water. Let's browse through some of these tips shall we?