20 granite and marble countertops for modern kitchens

Kitchens are considered as the power house of any home. It is from this place that the nutritional requirements of the family members are fulfilled. This is the reason that kitchens should be well equipped so that working there should not be a problem and one is able to work comfortably as well. Gone are the days of conventional and traditional kitchens. Majority of the houses now come with modular setup. And kitchen countertops make an integral part of modular kitchens. Without a proper countertop, working in the kitchen can become quite clumsy and difficult. Among the various materials that are used in the making of kitchen countertops, granite and marble need special mention.

Mentioned below are about 20 designs of marble and granite countertops, which you can check:

1. In the first kitchen image, the granite countertop comes with an open-tone. There are dark wooden cabinets in the kitchen just below the countertop. The countertop has a double wash basin. The colour contrast with the cabinets and other settings in the kitchen makes the place looks good.