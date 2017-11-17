10 ideas to use mirrors in home decoration

This article is a compilation about how mirrors can be used for decorations in house in typical Turkish style. People who have idea about interior décor and designing know that mirrors can help in providing illusion of spaciousness and makes the place look brighter. Infact this is one of the beginner lessons provided to designers. Placing a large mirror strategically can make a bedroom, living room and even a bathroom look bigger and spacious. The mirror has to be placed in a manner so that it is able to reflect light as much as possible for the bright and spacious effect. You will also be surprised to see that many furniture pieces which follow modern trends have exterior surfaces with intricate mirror work on them. This article also covers such an instance.
Here are some instances of mirror décor works from Turkish homes. Try such decorations in your home and transform the space with minimum efforts:
Check out this classic style entrance, which has a white coloured decoration in the most complex manner. In contrast to this white décor, there is the dark brown floor. The main attraction in the space is the mirror in oval shape with golden flecks. The main entrance has a flashy effect with strategic placement of this grand mirror.
Check out the mirror in the image and you would not find a better setting. The furniture seen in the image has ethnic Asian origins and looks splendid. There is no doubt that the design of the whole setup is antique and this has made it all the more eye-catching. Style integrity is at its best in this mirror setting and special credit goes to the interior decorator and designer for such a great work.
This is an elongated hallway as we see in the image. Usually in these kinds of hallways, there are no scopes of natural light entering. Hence most of the hallways remain dark or artificial lights have to be used in the space. To brighten up the space, the cabinet doors along the corridor have mirror settings. The mirror helps in light reflection and makes the hallway look spacious almost by two times. The storage option makes the space look bright at the same time.
This décor idea is excellent. The mirror has five rounds and all in varying dimensions. The purpose of installing these mirrors has two functions – one it can be used as decorative lighting with reflection and second it acts as wall decoration. Such mirror designs can be used behind the console, at the entrance, at bed heads and even behind the couch.
Rococo is among extremely popular classical style of décor, which has exaggerated and lavish patterns and designs. Frankly such styles are not seen commonly nowadays. But you might be sweetly surprised to find such a design suddenly in some place. Check out this image and you will be able to see this amazing dining room suite done in the most luxurious manner. Along with the furniture, the space has an excellent mirror with the console enhancing the grandeur of the space significantly.
This is quite a common setup in many homes. These wide varieties of mirrors are seen to be generally mounted behind the dining table. With proper illumination in the space, the mirrors reflect the light and make the dining room look more spacious. Because of the monumental structure, the mirror captures special attention for sure.
This is one of the latest trends in furniture, which is using mirror in furniture. Mirror-clad furniture can change the way in which your home looks completely. This experiment can be done with the dining table, dresser, console, sephala etc. You can also follow the sample picture and try the same in your home.
Installing mirror in a space not only enhances the decorative appeal of the space, but also reflects light to make the place look spacious. Check out this elegantly done room in the image. The room is done in eclectic style. There is the perfect combination of classical and contemporary items in the room, which helps in completing the design of the room in the best manner.
Mirrors seem to be most meaningful in a bathroom. A bathroom seems to be incomplete without a mirror. Having a mirror over the sink is mandatory and a tiny mirror will not serve the purpose in the way you want it to. In the bathroom, over the sink there should be a large mirror. In fact the mirror can span through the entire wall by which the sink is installed and it can reach almost to the ceiling. Bigger the mirror, better it is. There are mirror-less frames available if you want them.
Cabinet mirrors are great ideas for bathrooms. Cover the doors of the cabinets in mirrors. They will serve dual purpose – one, keep things inside the cabinet locked and safe and secondly make the bathroom look spacious with proper lighting.
Try installing mirrors in such innovative styles and bring amazing changes to a space.