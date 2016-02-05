Choosing a colour for your kitchen!

The heart of a home lies in the kitchen. Be it cooking together as a family and having fun, or spending time together while eating and cooking, or creating food that will invoke memories years later, the kitchen is the core of a house. But too often this integral part of a home is given too little attention and it ends up becoming a dull, faded, boring space. Colours are a good way to enliven up this space and make it look like the star of the home that it is. Here are some kitchen colour scheme ideas that will help you do so.