How to light up the living room with lamps

Most of us don't realise what an important role light plays in our home. It can make a room look relaxing like a spa or lively like a cafe or even boring and sanitized like a hospital. Most people spend most of their time awake in the home in the living room. It is where the family comes together to watch TV, guests are entertained and a couple can spend some quality time together. Thus, it is very important that the living room have the right kind of light, which creates the right kind of mood or setting. Lamps in particular help to create a very soothing, romantic and happy vibe. So while lighting up your living room with lamps, keep the following things in mind.
The first thing to tackle is where to place the lamps? This again is decided by what kind of furniture and space you have in your living room. If the living room is already cramped with stuff then a ceiling or wall lamp makes sense, while if you have the space a lamp on a side table or shelf maybe a good idea. While placing a lamp also keep in mind what effect you want the lamp to create. A big lamp in the centre of the ceiling like in this room creates an eye catching effect, while a small lamp next to the TV console will emit a more subtle glow.
While choosing a lamp for the living room one of the most important things to consider is what material should the lamp be made of. Wood and metal are the most popular choices for lamps. But nowadays one finds lamps made of a variety of things—wicker, paper, glass, plexiglass, crystal and even lambskin lamps are all the rage these days. Different materials create a different vibe in the room. Wood and metal lamps like the one here designed by SYLVN STUDIO create a more sombre mood. While wicker or textured paper creates a more romantic mood. Opt for a material keeping your needs in mind.
Design is the next thing to consider while buying a lamp for the living room. The design of the lamp should be chosen keeping in mind the interior decor style of the living room. Be it minimal, rustic, modern or classic, the right kind of lamp will fit into the living room seamlessly. Eclectic lamps like these made of fibre glass will suit a modern living room, but may not fit in a classic Victorian style or even an overtly ethnic living room.
The brightness of the lamp should be decided keeping in mind the mood one wants the lamp to create in the living room. The functionality and usage of the lamps should also dictate the strength of the strength of their light. If you want the lamps to light up the whole room then choose one with a strong glow, while if you are buying lamps to create a romantic or peaceful setting opt for lamps that cast a soft light.
While thinking about lamps one rarely thinks of spotlights. But spotlights are a great way to introduce some interesting lighting in the living room. Low beam spotlights on the ceiling like the one's here can create a soft, relaxed setting. While a couple of strong floor spotlights can light up a corner of the living room brightly and turn it from dull and boring to bright and lively.
And talking of floor lamps it is important to remember that they are one of the most convenient lamps for a living room. One does not need to think whether one has space on a side table or shelf, or has wiring on walls and ceiling for a floor lamp. A floor lamp can be placed anywhere in the living room based on where the nearest socket is. And if need be they can even be taken out of the living room and placed somewhere else. A floor lamp like this one designed by MYGA LAMPS is a good investment. If you are looking for some unusual lamp designs here are 5 unique lamps that can enliven up any room.