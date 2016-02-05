How to light up the living room with lamps

And talking of floor lamps it is important to remember that they are one of the most convenient lamps for a living room. One does not need to think whether one has space on a side table or shelf, or has wiring on walls and ceiling for a floor lamp. A floor lamp can be placed anywhere in the living room based on where the nearest socket is. And if need be they can even be taken out of the living room and placed somewhere else. A floor lamp like this one designed by MYGA LAMPS is a good investment. If you are looking for some unusual lamp designs here are 5 unique lamps that can enliven up any room.