Ideas for a Goa-inspired home decor

Nicole C
Casa Ideal 2012_Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Colonial style living room
When one thinks of Goa, pictures of the beach, music, and amazing food takes over the senses. One of the most beautiful places in the world, Goa is a place where people go to find their peace. Known for its tourism, Goa is home to countless nationalities across the world. 

Goa is known for three things; scrumptious food, the beaches, and the colonial architecture. Once ruled by the Portuguese, Goa blends a distinctive Southern style with Portuguese architecture. Goa combines their own native culture to create their own style, making it one of the multicultural states in India.

Also known for their parties, Goa offers a range of party destinations. Call it multitasking, Goa has managed to retain its culture whilst embracing the modern changes the world has to offer. Browse through these ideas to imbibe a little bit of Goa in your home. 

A caned affair

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Homes in Goa have a unique style of rustic, colonial, and country decor. Each house is designed with a personal touch but one of the most prominent additions are the cane furniture. From the living room to the kitchen, the house has cane armchairs and chairs. Some chairs have an elaborated curved design while some flaunt a straightforward design. 

This living room blends a contemporary styled sofa set with rustic armchairs. You can add cane chairs or a cane sofa set for a Goan style. Take a virtual stroll through this diwan design ideabook for more inspiration. 

Bold architecture and colour

Французская колония, ANIMA Colonial style living room
ANIMA

ANIMA
ANIMA
ANIMA

Goa is known for its colonial Portuguese architecture in churches and in homes. The gorgeous curvature and paintings bring life and essence to the home. Decorate your home with arches, basilica-inspired ceilings, or latticework. Goa houses also follow a brown palette with bursts of colour in forms of throw pillows or paintings.

This room is designed with two arched niches that focus on a painting. A motif fireplace faces two colonial armchairs to calm you on a cold winter's day. 

Cane dining

homify Rustic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Goa, with its multicultural style, blends an array of design for an exclusive look. This stunning dining room is crafted with rustic and tropical elements. Cane dining chairs surround a rustic blue and brown dining table. A large potted plant adds a tropical element to this dining room. 

Goa sprawls across the coastline and Goan homes have influences of coastal style in their home decor. Add shades of blue and green to your home for vibrancy.

Rustic done right

Haus Witzhave, raphaeldesign Colonial style kitchen
raphaeldesign

raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign
raphaeldesign

A beautifully designed room, this kitchen perfectly combines modern and rustic style to invent its own exclusive style. A bracket wall encompasses the room to create a homey feel. The kitchen consists of a wooden table that blends with the modern cabinets, stovetop and oven.

You can interchange the style according to your personal preference. Mix coastal and contemporary or colonial and modern for that unique touch.

Warm welcome

Дом из сруба, Ново-Рижское шоссе, Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Rustic style bedroom
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

Goan homes flaunt four post beds in shades of brown and beige. This bedroom is designed with a slanted ceiling, a four-post bed, and drapes in an array of colours. Simple yet charming, the rustic bedroom gives the feeling of comfort and relaxation. A gorgeous lighting fixture irradiates the room with its glow. 

Bathing paradise

ДИЗАЙН-ПРОЕКТ ИНТЕРЬЕРОВ ВАННОЙ КОМНАТЫ В ЧАСТНОМ ДОМЕ В Г.РОСТОВЕ-НА-ДОНУ, Дизайн-студия Анны Игнатьевой Colonial style bathroom
Дизайн-студия Анны Игнатьевой

Дизайн-студия Анны Игнатьевой
Дизайн-студия Анны Игнатьевой
Дизайн-студия Анны Игнатьевой

Motif tiles and subtle walls are combined to deliver the perfect rustic bathroom setting. Fashioned in hues of brown, the bathroom comprises of a cabinet, a glorious tiled bathtub, and a five-light chandelier. A circular wall-window gives a coastal feel to the bathroom. This bold bathroom is a great combination of colonial and contemporary styles.

A place of worship

homify Tropical style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Home to the monasteries and Christians, Goa boasts of a large Christian population and churches. Most homes pay homage to Mother Mary and Jesus with a simple shrine amongst flowers and lights. The room can be modified into a pooja room or a shrine to suit your personal taste. 

Take a look at the projects and ideas M+P architects have to offer. 

