Ideas for a Goa-inspired home decor

When one thinks of Goa, pictures of the beach, music, and amazing food takes over the senses. One of the most beautiful places in the world, Goa is a place where people go to find their peace. Known for its tourism, Goa is home to countless nationalities across the world.

Goa is known for three things; scrumptious food, the beaches, and the colonial architecture. Once ruled by the Portuguese, Goa blends a distinctive Southern style with Portuguese architecture. Goa combines their own native culture to create their own style, making it one of the multicultural states in India.

Also known for their parties, Goa offers a range of party destinations. Call it multitasking, Goa has managed to retain its culture whilst embracing the modern changes the world has to offer. Browse through these ideas to imbibe a little bit of Goa in your home.