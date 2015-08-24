6 ideas for your kid's bedroom

A kid's room says a lot about the personality of the child. Some kids love fairy tales and princesses, some kids love cars and toys, and some kids love art. Every child dreams of their perfect bedroom and the toys they want in the bedroom. Bunk beds, car beds, or a princess decal on the wall, there are so many ways to decorate your kid's room.
A kid's bedroom can be splashed with decals and colours or be designed with minimal shades. Take a look at these ideas to add an element of fun to your kid's bedroom.
When asked what they want to be as professionals, kids reach for the stars. If your kid wants to be an astronaut or astrophysicist, this bedroom is the perfect way to encourage his dreams. Designed with a space theme, this bedroom flaunts small models of the solar system and the sky on the wall.
Does your kid like drawing over walls and your documents? This bedroom is perfect for the aspiring artist in your kid. With a chalk board gracing a part of the wall, this bedroom gives your kid the space to draw his ideas and let his inspiration flow on the wall.
Designed minimally, this bedroom gives a chance for kids to express themselves in form of art and drawing. For further inspiration, take a look at Neeras Design Studio.
Does your child love fairy tales and princesses? This fairy tale themed bedroom is a great space for your little one. With a glorious decal of her favourite fairy tale and a chandelier, this bedroom will make her feel like the princess she wants to be.
Does your kid love cars and bikes? This bedroom perfectly blends minimal decor and car-themed furniture to give your child the room they deserve. With a speedometer decal decorating the ceiling and a car shaped bed, the bedroom is sure to be your kid's favourite place to hang out.
If your kid loves traveling and exploring new places, this bedroom is the perfect space for your little one. Designed in shades of blue and white, the bedroom can be your kid's haven of exploration. With a city-themed rug and unique decor acessories, this bedroom is sure to appeal to your child.
An engaging bedroom with interesting wall decals, this bedroom for the twins is sure to make them happy. Shades of green, white, and yellow give this bedroom a pop of colour. A bunk bed consumes less space and gives a chance for your kids to bond.
Take a look at this creative ideabook to design an imaginative space for your child.