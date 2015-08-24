6 ideas for your kid's bedroom

A kid's room says a lot about the personality of the child. Some kids love fairy tales and princesses, some kids love cars and toys, and some kids love art. Every child dreams of their perfect bedroom and the toys they want in the bedroom. Bunk beds, car beds, or a princess decal on the wall, there are so many ways to decorate your kid's room.

A kid's bedroom can be splashed with decals and colours or be designed with minimal shades. Take a look at these ideas to add an element of fun to your kid's bedroom.