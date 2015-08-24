Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 ideas for your kid's bedroom

Nicole C Nicole C
Дизайн детской мальчика в ЖК "Новый город", Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Modern nursery/kids room
Loading admin actions …

A kid's room says a lot about the personality of the child. Some kids love fairy tales and princesses, some kids love cars and toys, and some kids love art. Every child dreams of their perfect bedroom and the toys they want in the bedroom. Bunk beds, car beds, or a princess decal on the wall, there are so many ways to decorate your kid's room.

A kid's bedroom can be splashed with decals and colours or be designed with minimal shades. Take a look at these ideas to add an element of fun to your kid's bedroom. 

For the explorer

Таунхаус в поселке "Рижский квартал", lab21studio lab21studio Eclectic style nursery/kids room
lab21studio

lab21studio
lab21studio
lab21studio

When asked what they want to be as professionals, kids reach for the stars. If your kid wants to be an astronaut or astrophysicist, this bedroom is the perfect way to encourage his dreams. Designed with a space theme, this bedroom flaunts small models of the solar system and the sky on the wall.

For the artist

Таунхаус в поселке "Рижский квартал", lab21studio lab21studio Eclectic style nursery/kids room
lab21studio

lab21studio
lab21studio
lab21studio

Does your kid like drawing over walls and your documents? This bedroom is perfect for the aspiring artist in your kid. With a chalk board gracing a part of the wall, this bedroom gives your kid the space to draw his ideas and let his inspiration flow on the wall.

Designed minimally, this bedroom gives a chance for kids to express themselves in form of art and drawing. For further inspiration, take a look at Neeras Design Studio.

For the princess

homify Minimalist nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Does your child love fairy tales and princesses? This fairy tale themed bedroom is a great space for your little one. With a glorious decal of her favourite fairy tale and a chandelier, this bedroom will make her feel like the princess she wants to be. 

For the motorhead

Дизайн детской мальчика в ЖК "Новый город", Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Modern nursery/kids room
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Does your kid love cars and bikes? This bedroom perfectly blends minimal decor and car-themed furniture to give your child the room they deserve. With a speedometer decal decorating the ceiling and a car shaped bed, the bedroom is sure to be your kid's favourite place to hang out.

For the traveler

Детская комната на мансардном этаже, Sweet Home Design Sweet Home Design Minimalist nursery/kids room
Sweet Home Design

Sweet Home Design
Sweet Home Design
Sweet Home Design

If your kid loves traveling and exploring new places, this bedroom is the perfect space for your little one. Designed in shades of blue and white, the bedroom can be your kid's haven of exploration. With a city-themed rug and unique decor acessories, this bedroom is sure to appeal to your child. 

For the twins

Фрагменты детских комнат в Баку, ILKIN GURBANOV Studio ILKIN GURBANOV Studio Modern nursery/kids room
ILKIN GURBANOV Studio

ILKIN GURBANOV Studio
ILKIN GURBANOV Studio
ILKIN GURBANOV Studio

An engaging bedroom with interesting wall decals, this bedroom for the twins is sure to make them happy. Shades of green, white, and yellow give this bedroom a pop of colour. A bunk bed consumes less space and gives a chance for your kids to bond. 

Take a look at this creative ideabook to design an imaginative space for your child.

A house to chill- out


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks