8 luxurious bathtub designs

A room dedicated for relaxation, the bathroom is one of the most loved places in the home. Small or big, the bathroom allows you to unwind with its calming space. A refreshing room, the bathroom is hygienic and ensures a cleansing process.
One of the important elements of a bathroom, the bathtub is associated with serenity and tranquility. A bathtub is a place to de-stress with a foamy bath and candles. Take a virtual stroll through these luxurious bathtub designs and seek inspiration.
Have you always wanted to soak in luxury like the movie stars? Then this opulent bathtub is the perfect addition to your bathroom. Designed in patterned and solid marble, this bathtub is the work of the Greek Gods with its stunning design. Oval-shaped, the bathtub will encompass you in a bubbles of magnificence.
A haven of comfort, this stepped bathtub is the perfect addition to your home. With a ceiling shower, the bathtub is great for a quick shower or a long soak in foamy bath. Designed in shades of beige and grey, the bathtub follows a minimalist style. A tiled model, the bathtub blends perfectly with the minimalist interior.
Have you ever marveled at the opulent bathtubs in movies or celebrity homes? This bathtub brings luxury to your bathroom with its stunning yet simple design. Set in white walled bathroom, the space-saving bathtub combines a sink and storage cabinet for your necessities. With a headrest, the bathtub is a modern piece of art.
Browse through this bathroom sink ideabook for more ideas on bathroom design.
A coastal inspired design, this bathtub is placed in the midst of an oceanic bathroom. Shades of blue, white, and brown dominate this space. The white rectangular bathtub is placed against a geometric wall and blue-floored shower. This bathtub is an oasis of serenity with its simplistic yet stunning design.
Curved and bold, this stand-alone bathtub transports you to the olden times with its modernized design. Fashioned in pristine white, this bathtub complements the brown shades of the bathroom. A simple design, the bathtub is perfect for a soak after a tiring day.
A minimal design, this bathtub stands out with its silver finished and intricately designed feet. Set in an elegant decor, the bathtub faces the window that allows you to contemplate on life while enjoying your foamy bath. One of the most common designs, this bathtub can be customized by changing the feet as per your preference.
One of the most important additions to a bathroom, the bathtub serves as a haven of comfort. This simple bathtub is further enhanced with its charmingly designed feet. Ornate designs mould the feet to give the bathtub its unqiue appeal.
Crafted with a modern style, this unique bathtub will make you feel precious with its marvelous design. A seater-shaped model, this bathtub is the epitome of comfort. With a combination of glass, steel, and ceramic, this bathtub is designed to receive awe and shock.
Go through the designs by Home Makers Interior Designers for a burst of inspiration.