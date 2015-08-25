A beautifully rustic home

As the famous saying goes, home is where the heart is. When one designs their home, they are expressing their personality in the form of architecture. A place where you spend most of your time, the home plays an important role in our lives. It's a place of fond memories; sad or happy. The home acts like a shelter above your head but also as a place to nurture you.

This rustic home crafted by Anna Interiors gives a warm and homey feeling with its personal design. Fashioned in shades of brown, this home follows a beautiful rustic style.