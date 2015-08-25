A beautifully rustic home

As the famous saying goes, home is where the heart is. When one designs their home, they are expressing their personality in the form of architecture. A place where you spend most of your time, the home plays an important role in our lives. It's a place of fond memories; sad or happy. The home acts like a shelter above your head but also as a place to nurture you.
This rustic home crafted by Anna Interiors gives a warm and homey feeling with its personal design. Fashioned in shades of brown, this home follows a beautiful rustic style.
A patio serves as a first impression of your home. Bold and vibrant or simple and charming, the patio can be designed to suit your needs. The entryway to the home, this patio is designed with rustic influenced decor accents and simple diyas. A simple yet warming welcome, this home floods you with a homey feeling.
Illuminated in yellow lights, the living room is charming with shades of brown. With a sofa set, a coffee table, and a book cabinet, the living room serves as a place of relaxation. Unwind after a long day at work by curling up on the sofa set with your favourite book or indulging in a conversation with your family.
A diwan is a traditional Indian sofa that was inspired from the time of the Maharajas. Usually a floor-based seating sofa, the diwan has been modified to blend with various decor styles.
This diwan is placed against window with textured blinds. The diwan flaunts a colourful seating space with printed throw pillows for added comfort while sitting. Browse through this diwan ideabook for more inspiration.
Every house needs a storage cabinet or showcase to arrange a plethora of books, curios, and personal knick-knacks. The storage cabinet, a versatile design, can be placed anywhere in your home.
This minimal storage cabinet flaunts a glass case and a covered cabinet below. The glass case offers space to flaunt your curios or favourite decor accessories. It also includes a bookcase for your encyclopedia collection or books.
During the olden days, a room divider was used as a privacy blanket. Some were used for functional purposes, while some were used for purely decorational purposes. A simple accessory, the room divider adds character to the room without consuming space and preventing the flow of light.
This intricately designed room divider flaunts a rustic style and sports a cut-work design, allowing the passge of light in beautiful patterns across the room.
A dining room necessity, the storage cabinet offers space for your dinnerware and crockery. Easy to access, this storage cabinet is designed with a glass case and cabinet below. The glass case features lighting to illuminate your prized dinnerware and crockery.
A simple design, this hallway blends comfort and style effortlessly. With two armchairs placed against the wall, this hallway provides seating space if you need a moment of silence. This unique hallway serves as a place to relax and enjoy your thought process quietly.