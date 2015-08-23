A house to chill- out

Ever felt like taking a day off work and enjoying the picturesque landscapes nature has to offer? Sometimes you need a weekend getaway to rediscover yourself and bring back the calm in your life.
Designed by the The Ashleys, this home is built on an one-acre land. An escape from the chaos of the city, this home is designed with earthy tones and colourful accents for an exclusive style. The 4-room home spreads over the courtyards and boasts of a 5,000 sq plus layout. Surrounded with green land and gardens, the home is the definition of serenity. Deeps decks, several courtyards, and an attic style bedroom give this perfect weekend home its distinctive style.
Parallel to the living room, this courtyard is the perfect addition to the house. Bringing nature into the home, the courtyard is designed with a large potted plant and a pink wall for vibrancy. You can add a chaise lounge to unwind and look at the sky and stars in the night.
A 5,000 sq plus house, this weekend home stands amidst an one-acre land and several courtyards. Designed with a beige and brown exterior, the home has a rustic look. Simple and streamlined, the home boasts of three bedrooms and a large living room with an inner courtyard and open-shower bathroom.
With a French windows facing the landscape, the living room is a great place to relax with a cup of tea or to read a book. Dominated with cane furniture and throw pillows, the living room flaunts a rustic style. Shades of brown and light orange give the living a pop of colour. A large potted plant stands out on the coffee table for a unique touch.
One of the baithaks on the land, this baithak is designed with circular furniture and vivid throw pillows. This baithak is crafted within a brown gazebo. Minimal and rustic, the gazebo offers place for relaxation and other activities. It is a great place to do yoga or indulge in conversations during tea time.
Take a look at this baithak design ideabook for further inspiration.
Staircases always give the home a feeling of grandeur. The weekend home is designed with a staircase that leads to the master bedroom. This staircase is crafted with a cantilevered rcc frame moulded in terrazzo.
The master bedroom is fashioned in a rustic style with a four-post bed and cabinets. A wooden roof gives the bedroom a rustic look. A brown hued room, this master bedroom leads to a balcony with a dining table for two. A private getaway, the master bedroom offers privacy and an amazing view of the courtyards and landscapes.
Perched on the landscape of the weekend home, this colonial swing is the perfect way to start the day. With gorgeous and intricate carvings across the design, the swing blends rustic and colonial styles. A two-seater, the swing faces the garden of the weekend home.