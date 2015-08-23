A house to chill- out

Ever felt like taking a day off work and enjoying the picturesque landscapes nature has to offer? Sometimes you need a weekend getaway to rediscover yourself and bring back the calm in your life.

Designed by the The Ashleys, this home is built on an one-acre land. An escape from the chaos of the city, this home is designed with earthy tones and colourful accents for an exclusive style. The 4-room home spreads over the courtyards and boasts of a 5,000 sq plus layout. Surrounded with green land and gardens, the home is the definition of serenity. Deeps decks, several courtyards, and an attic style bedroom give this perfect weekend home its distinctive style.