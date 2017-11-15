7 ideas for coating the wall of a room

When we want a change in the walls of our home, the usual thing to do is to paint the walls a new colour, but there is actually more you can do to change your walls. Today we will show you that you can coat the walls with different materials, which generate dynamism either by colour, by the play of lights and shadows or the textures they have. You will see 7 wonderful ideas and how you can mix them with the furniture or the elements that accompany the space, so without further ado, let's start the journey.
If you have a room with a height higher than normal and you are one of those who love elegant spaces, the classic stone wall pictured here is your best option. The wall is brought to life through coating it in natural stone in a neutral color which is a combination of beige and light gray, allowing a new texture in the space yet still being able to coexist with the furniture of your preference, without generating any type of conflict between them.
If you want a striking wall which is delicate at the same time, there are plenty of natural stone of different sizes to use at home. The smaller ones will suit you if you want a much more fresh and feminine space. As for the colour of the surrounding environment, we recommend neutral with a subtle contrast created with white lacquered furniture; and a contrast of rough and smooth textures. To learn more about creating textures in the surrounding environment, you can refer to 10 ways to decorate your home with natural textures.
If you are one of those who love spaces without many decorations, which are clean, delicate and minimalist, the wall pictured here might be your cup of tea. If you have sober and modern furniture, covering the surface of the walls with large wall panels of porcelain or rough coral, where some pieces protrude as much as 5mm or 1 cm, can result in a tenuous geometric composition based on the play of light and shadow that is generated.
If you have a simple and fun home in various colors, you can use an option that will never go out of style, the exposed brick wall, giving that industrial touch that many love. It could be the main wall with the furnishings and decorations around it in similar or contrasting colours, depending on the atmosphere you want to create in your home.
The entrance hall is one of the most important places as it is the first impression of the interiors of your home. This being said, the entrance hall is also one of the most perfect places to cover the wall with panels.
If you are a daring person and you want a radical change at home, then making your wall a work of art that occupies several continuous environments will be fantastic. You can achieve this by installing drywall panels that are hollow, and then place indirect lighting behind them, allowing a play of lights which make the shapes on the wall stand out.
If you want to make a radical and resounding change you can find a porcelain or natural stone that has a different shape like the ones pictured here, where each of its pieces are triangular. What gives a unique touch to this natural stone wall is its pattern, it seems like it's rotating, allowing a geometric composition and at the same time changing its tonality. A characteristic that you must take into account is the color used, this being a sober and neutral tone so as not to overload the wall and to be able to coordinate with the surrounding furniture.