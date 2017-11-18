A stylish and sophisticated dwelling in Delhi

Crafting spaces is an art that not everyone can undertake. Crafting an enviably stylish abode that is an outstanding example of idea and aesthetics merging to create something unique is what Delhi based architects, Conarch Architects have accomplished with this abode that has been named The Introverted House. The house is based on geometric concepts and is dominated by a black and white colour scheme interspersed with shades of beige. It is contemporary, expansive and luxurious. Let us take a look at what makes this house so impressive.
This view of the a modern living room allows us to see the ceiling at double height that is provided with LED lights in a pleasing pattern. LED panels are also seen on the walls. The glass panels and lights together enhance the space and brightness of the room.
The imposing look of this room comes not only from the large space but also the high ceiling. Several seating arrangements have been placed to provide for a large number of guests. The leather sofas are very regal in design. The geometric pattern in the rugs serves to highlight the otherwise subdued tone of this room. A chandelier adds elegance and class.
This room is nothing short of regal! Honey comb patterns adorn the ceiling and wall and a golden hue is imparted to the room in a very subtle fashion. The dining table and chairs continue the black and white combination seen in other parts of the house. The crockery cabinet is uniquely designed with mirrors adding space to the already spacious room.
This wash room sports a black and white geometric patterned wall that gives it a unique appearance. A large mirror adds volume to the room while the ceramic wash basin stands out in a very trendy and modern design.
A luxurious leather chair is set in a corner that is lit up by an elegant chandelier and seems to be a great spot to relax in with books or music. The rich drapes and rug make the area look plush and comfortable.
This bathroom looks so classy that it could be mistaken for an office space with its lounge chairs and LED lights! It is the shower cubicle that gives an indication of the purpose of the room. The dressing area is very trendy with the wood panelling and upholstered dressing stool.
This wash area with a copper wash bowl and elegant faucet
looks like it could be a work of art! The bowl is placed on a white solid surface that is also in a geometric shape and again the black and white theme
is seen in action. A discreetly placed LED panel adds even more elegance to
this area.
