A stylish and sophisticated dwelling in Delhi

Crafting spaces is an art that not everyone can undertake. Crafting an enviably stylish abode that is an outstanding example of idea and aesthetics merging to create something unique is what Delhi based architects, Conarch Architects have accomplished with this abode that has been named The Introverted House. The house is based on geometric concepts and is dominated by a black and white colour scheme interspersed with shades of beige. It is contemporary, expansive and luxurious. Let us take a look at what makes this house so impressive.